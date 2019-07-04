 Three French troops killed in Guiana gold-mining raid | News | DW | 18.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Three French troops killed in Guiana gold-mining raid

The soldiers died from toxic fumes while trying to blow up an illegal gold mining installation underground. France has deployed hundreds of troops to French Guiana's remote jungle to clamp down on the criminal activity.

Guiana Goldmine Soldaten und Polizei (Getty Images/J. Amiet)

Three French soldiers have died during an operation against illegal gold mining in the South American territory of French Guiana, authorities said Thursday.

The troops were in a tunnel, laying explosives to destroy an underground mining complex, when they were poisoned by noxious fumes, the French Defense Ministry said. 

Read moreIllegal gold mines destroying Amazon rainforest

Five other soldiers who also inhaled the fumes were airlifted to the territory's capital, Cayenne. One is still in a serious condition, the ministry said.

Soldiers in a boat in French Guiana

Many of the illegal gold mines in French Guiana can only be reached by boat

'Environmental scourge'

The incident occurred late Wednesday in Maripasoula, a remote jungle region near the border with Suriname, local media reported.

Small-scale gold mining is fairly common in French Guiana, where illegal artisan miners use toxic mercury to separate gold from grit. Environmental groups say this method of extraction is extremely harmful to nearby forests, waterways and communities.

Read moreHow a young German director documented illegal gold mining in Ghana

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), miners use an average of 1.3 kilograms of mercury to extract each kilogram of gold. The group has called illegal mining the region's "main social, health and environmental scourge."

France has deployed hundreds of soldiers to the territory in an effort to stamp out the activity.

French gendarmes and members of WWF inspect an illegal gold-mining site

French gendarmes and members of WWF inspect an illegal gold-mining site in Cacao, French Guiana

nm/amp (Reuters, dpa)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Investigating DR Congo's illegal gold trade

The conflict-ridden African nation is rich in gold — and gold smugglers, who are often linked to rebel groups. But tracing commercially available gold back to illegal mining operations is easier said than done. (08.01.2019)  

Illegal gold mines destroying Amazon rainforest: study

An increase in small-scale gold mining has taken a toll on the Amazon, increasing deforestation and polluting waterways, according to a new report. Mining in protected indigenous areas has increased exponentially. (11.12.2018)  

Democratic Republic of Congo army general profits from illegally mining conflict gold

As gold continues to fuel the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a UN report says Major General Gabriel Amisi Kumba with a history of serious human rights abuses is illegally running a gold mining operation. (01.09.2017)  

How a young German director documented illegal gold mining in Ghana

Filmmaker Johannes Preuss has received a student Oscar for his film, "Galamsey," which was shot in Ghana and looks at the illegal gold trade there. DW met him to discuss how the country could "turn into a hell." (16.10.2017)  

Venezuela's illegal gold mines

Although working in the mines of eastern Venezuela is dangerous, diggers from all over the country head underground daily, pushed by the rise in gold prices and the severe economic crisis affecting the country. (24.03.2017)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Peru cracks down on illegal gold-mining in Amazon Basin  

Related content

South America, Latin America, Peru, Amazonia, Manu, National Park, UNESCO...

The Wealth of Biodiversity 04.07.2019

Illegal gold prospectors are threatening the Manu National Park in Peru, which is a World Heritage Site. More species of wild animals and plants have been documented in Peru than anywhere else on Earth.

Peru Madre de Dios Illegale Regenwaldrodung

Illegal gold mines destroying Amazon rainforest: study 11.12.2018

An increase in small-scale gold mining has taken a toll on the Amazon, increasing deforestation and polluting waterways, according to a new report. Mining in protected indigenous areas has increased exponentially.

Ghana Goldmine in Kibi

How a young German director documented illegal gold mining in Ghana 16.10.2017

Filmmaker Johannes Preuss has received a student Oscar for his film, "Galamsey," which was shot in Ghana and looks at the illegal gold trade there. DW met him to discuss how the country could "turn into a hell."

Advertisement