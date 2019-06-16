 Three die in Germany as plane slams into hardware store | News | DW | 20.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Three die in Germany as plane slams into hardware store

Three people have died after a small plane crashed into a building in southwestern Germany. The aircraft, which appeared to be attempting an unscheduled landing nearby, slammed into a hardware store.

Deutschland | Kleinflugzeug in Bruchsal abgestürzt (picture-alliance/dpa/Bildfunk/U. Deck)

Police in the German state of Baden-Württemberg said a small plane had crashed in the town of Bruchsal on Saturday, killing all three passengers on board.

Authorities in the nearby city of Karlsruhe said the pilot appeared to be trying to make an emergency landing at a nearby airfield just before 1 p.m. local time (1200 UTC). According to the Bruschsal air sports club, which operates from the airfield some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northeast of Stuttgart, the grass landing strip was only routinely used by its members.

Police said it was unclear why the landing effort had gone wrong, but witnesses reported that the aircraft had appeared to have lurched out of control.

The aircraft — reported to be of a wooden construction — had apparently broken off from the landing attempt, but hit a metal fence before careering into the rear wall of a hardware store. Customers and staff at the store were unhurt, and it did not appear that anyone else in the vicinity had been harmed.

Investigators were said to be evaluating statements and assessing video footage. Officials said they would use the aircraft license plate to establish the identities of the people on board, as well as the start location and intended destination.

The pilot appeared to be trying to land at a nearby airstrip used by air sports hobbyists (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Deck)

The pilot appeared to be trying to land at a nearby airstrip used by air sports hobbyists

While the building was evacuated for a structural assessment to be carried out, surrounding roads were also closed to traffic because of a kerosene leak from the aircraft. 

Read more: German legislators demand changes to government flight rules

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany to introduce compensation law for plane crash victims

In light of the Germanwings crash, Germany's government plans to legally implement a claim to compensation. Relatives of the victims of flight 4U9525 are expected to receive a pay out prior to the change. (13.04.2015)  

EU agency found 'issues' with German aviation authority

The EASA had voiced concerns over Germany's "non-conformity" on aircrew health monitoring before last week's plane crash, a spokesman said. The co-pilot suspected of crashing the plane had suffered from depression. (04.04.2015)  

German legislators demand changes to government flight rules

Following the weekend plane crash that killed the Polish president and several other top officials, some lawmakers have warned that there is no policy in place to prevent Germany from being hit by a similar catastrophe. (13.04.2010)  

Germany: Russian millionaire killed in Frankfurt plane crash

One of Russia's richest women, Natalia Fileva, has died in a plane crash near Frankfurt, Germany. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. (31.03.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Boeing 737 MAX 8

Paris Air Show: Skies darkening for Boeing 16.06.2019

Amid its MAX crisis, US planemaker Boeing has scaled back its presence at this week's aviation show. This gives a chance for European aerospace giant Airbus' new aircraft to steal a march against their US rival.

Äthiopien Mehr als 150 Tote bei Flugzeugabsturz

Why do airplanes stall and why is it so dangerous? 12.03.2019

Again and again airplanes crash because of a sudden stall. When sensors provide incorrect data on the angle of attack and speed, pilots or computers make the wrong decisions.

USA Boeing 737 im St. Johns River in Jacksonville

Boeing 737 slides into Florida river with no fatalities 04.05.2019

A Boeing passenger jet has crashed into a Florida river after attempting to land during a storm. One official said it was "a miracle" none of the 143 people on board suffered critical injuries.

Advertisement