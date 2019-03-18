Three dead, five injured in Utrecht shooting

A gunman opened fire on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday, killing at least three people and wounding five, said city Mayor Jan van Zanen.

"At this stage, we can confirm three deaths and nine wounded, three of them seriously," van Zanen said in a video message on Twitter. He added that a "terror motive" was a plausible reason for the attack. The number of injured was later readjusted to five.

Police said they had launched a manhunt for the attacker and were investigating the shooting as a possible terrorist incident.

"Multiple people have been injured," Utrecht police said on Twitter. "It is a shooting incident in a tram. Several trauma helicopters have been deployed to provide help."

The head of the Dutch national counterterrorism service, Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg told a press conference that "a major police operation" was underway to arrest the gunman.

He added that the terrorism threat level had been raised to the maximum of five in the province of Utrecht.

Utrecht police released a photo of the suspect later on Monday, naming him as Gökmen Tanis, a 37-year-old native of Turkey. They warned the public not to approach him, but to call the authorities if they saw him:

PM Rutte: 'We will never give in'

Following the initial reports of the incident, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was "deeply concerned" and had called a crisis meeting.

At a press conference later in the day, Rutte said his thoughts were with the victims and their families who had "their worlds turned upside down".

"An act of terror is an attack on our civilization, on our tolerant and open society. If this was indeed an act of terror, there can only be one answer, and the answer is the rule of law. Our democracy is stronger than fanaticism and violence. We will never give into intolerance, never."

Relatives: Shooter motivated by 'family reasons'

On Monday afternoon, despite the comments from Rutte and van Zanen, reports indicated that Tanis may have been motivated by relationship problems.

"It could also have been a relationship crime," police spokesman Bernard Jens told Dutch radio broadcaster NOS.

People related to Tanis told Turkey's Anadolu news agency that the suspect had fired on a relative in the tram for "family reasons."

Utrecht on lockdown

Schools were told to shut their doors, while paramilitary police boosted security at airports and other key buildings. Utrecht City Council warned residents to stay indoors.

Later, police lifted the lockdown, but the suspect remained at large.

In neighboring Germany, meanwhile, police were carrying out checks on trains from the Netherlands and manning highways as well as minor border crossings. "We ramped up our search efforts after we were informed [about the shooting]," a police spokesman told German news agency DPA.

The incident took place in western Utrecht at the 24 Oktoberplein tram stop at about 10:45 a.m. (0945 UTC). Heavily armed officers flooded the area, while emergency services cordoned off streets around the busy intersection and urged the public to steer clear.

Witnesses reported seeing a man flee the scene in a car. Local broadcaster RTV Utrecht quoted a witness as saying he had seen a woman lying on the ground and several men running from the tram.

Utrecht, the Netherlands' fourth largest city, has a large student population and is known for its picturesque canals.

Watch video 00:37 Tram shooting in Utrecht

nm,es/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

