Three children, two adults found dead in Brandenburg

German police on Saturday, found the bodies of five people, among them three children in the town of Königs Wusterhausen in Brandenburg.

According to police the deceased showed signs of having been shot and stabbed, and have launched a criminal investigation.

"We are working on the assumption that this is a homicide," a police spokesperson said.

What do we know so far?

Police said they received a call from a person shortly before noon, who was concerned that the residents of the home were nowhere to be seen. Once police arrived it was established that the occupants of the house were deceased.

Three of the dead were children aged four, eight and 10, and the two adults aged 40.

The bodies were found in a family home located in the state of Brandenburg, which borders the capital, Berlin.

The scene was cordoned off while forensic investigators combed the scene. Among those assisting with investigations was an

an expert from the Brandenburg Institute for Forensic Medicine.

kb/dj (AFP, dpa)