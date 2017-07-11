Three children, two adults found dead in Brandenburg

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
German police have found five dead bodies in a home south of the capital Berlin. The deceased had gunshot and stab wounds prompting a homicide investigation.
Police cordoned off a single-family house in the town of Königs Wusterhausen, Brandenburg, after bodies of five people were discovered, three of whom were children
German police on Saturday, found the bodies of five people, among them three children in the town of Königs Wusterhausen in Brandenburg.
According to police the deceased showed signs of having been shot and stabbed, and have launched a criminal investigation.
"We are working on the assumption that this is a homicide," a police spokesperson said.
Police said they received a call from a person shortly before noon, who was concerned that the residents of the home were nowhere to be seen. Once police arrived it was established that the occupants of the house were deceased.
Three of the dead were children aged four, eight and 10, and the two adults aged 40.
The bodies were found in a family home located in the state of Brandenburg, which borders the capital, Berlin.
The scene was cordoned off while forensic investigators combed the scene. Among those assisting with investigations was an
an expert from the Brandenburg Institute for Forensic Medicine.
kb/dj (AFP, dpa)