Three children, two adults found dead in Brandenburg

German authorities found five bodies in Germany's Königs Wusterhausen on Saturday, with the police saying the bodies were showing signs of being shot and stabbed.

"We are working on the assumption that this is a homicide," a police spokesperson said.

They added that a four-year-old, an eight-year-old, and a 10-year-old were among the victims, as well two adults.

The bodies were found in a family home located in the state of Brandenburg, which borders the capital, Berlin.

Police said they received a call from a person who was concerned that residents of the home were nowhere to be seen.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...