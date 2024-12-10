Three arrested in Germany over suspected Islamist plot

Two brothers and a third alleged conspirator were detained for trying to "endanger the state," police said. Knives, a firearm, and tactical gear were uncovered at their residences.

Three men were arrested in Germany on suspicion of plotting an Islamist terror attack, authorities said on Tuesday. Police found an assault rifle and knives amongst their possessions, as well as evidence of preparations for a "serious act of violence."

Authorities said the trio was planning something that could have "endangered the state," though emphasizing that the plan was in its early stages and there was no concrete danger to the public at any time.

Investigators alleged that the two brothers had "strong religious ideology and profound sympathy" for the so-called "Islamic State" terrorist organization.

The suspects included two German-Lebanese brothers from the city of Mannheim, aged 15 and 20, and a 22-year-old German-Turkish man from the Hochtanus region in the central state of Hesse.

Police in the state of Baden-Württemberg, where Mannheim lies, said the suspects had expressed "profound sympathy" for "Islamic State" terrorists. Besides weapons, authorities also found protective vests, a balaclava and several mobile phones during a search of the suspects' homes.

