Threatened and endangered species

The Earth is currently facing an extinction crisis.
Destruction of habitat, unlimited hunting, industrial agriculture - humans are driving numerous species extinct. Browse an automatic compilation of content on the topic below.
Becky Stoakes and Carlos Buj are activists with Marcha a Glasgow, which is affiliated to Extinction Rebellion Spain. They set sail from Bilbao on September 28th, arriving in Glasgow on foot some 29 days later. Here they recount the encounters they made along the way and the impact that this unusual form of protest has had on their understanding of the climate crisis, and their role within it.
Amid an unprecedented extinction event, scientists have warned that protecting biodiversity is essential to protecting human life. However, experts are unsure whether China has the experience to lead a global effort.