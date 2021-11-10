Visit the new DW website

Threatened and endangered species

The Earth is currently facing an extinction crisis.

Destruction of habitat, unlimited hunting, industrial agriculture - humans are driving numerous species extinct. Browse an automatic compilation of content on the topic below.

Große Riesenmuscheln (Tridacna gigas), umgeben von zerbrochenen Korallen, Palau, Mikronesien, Ozeanien

Germany: Travelers face steep fine for import of endangered clams 10.11.2021

The family is facing a fine of up to €10,000 for bringing in two shells of a protected giant clam from Kenya. Customs officials said it was a serious infraction to bring the shells in without appropriate permits.
Marcha a Glasgow Beschreibung: Die spanischen KlimaaktivistInnen von Marcha a Glasgow sind nur eine Gruppe unter vielen der sogenannten Klimapilger, die sich zu Fuß auf den Weg zum UNO Klimagipfel in Glasgow gemacht haben. Quelle: Marcha a Glasgow

Inside Europe: climate activists reach Glasgow on foot 08.11.2021

Becky Stoakes and Carlos Buj are activists with Marcha a Glasgow, which is affiliated to Extinction Rebellion Spain. They set sail from Bilbao on September 28th, arriving in Glasgow on foot some 29 days later. Here they recount the encounters they made along the way and the impact that this unusual form of protest has had on their understanding of the climate crisis, and their role within it.

Dilshada Bilal stands inside a room amidst clay-made utensils and heaters at Larm-Ganjipora village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, nearly 60 km from capital city Srinagar, Monday. Photo: Samaan Lateef/DW

Kashmir: Artisans fight for survival amid dying art of pottery 27.10.2021

Waning demand and the impacts of the COVID pandemic have pushed Kashmir pottery to the brink of extinction. But some artisan families are continuing the craft in exchange for rice just to survive.

©/MAXPPP - KUNMING, CHINA - OCTOBER 11: A citizen takes photos of a screen advertising the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) on October 11, 2021 in Kunming, Yunnan Province of China. (Photo by Li Jiaxian/China News Service)

China: Over 100 nations to adopt 'Kunming Declaration' to boost biodiversity 13.10.2021

Amid an unprecedented extinction event, scientists have warned that protecting biodiversity is essential to protecting human life. However, experts are unsure whether China has the experience to lead a global effort.
[28857954] Thai Customs seized tiger skins and bones epa03049714 A Freeland Foundation handout photo shows confiscated smuggling tiger skin on display during a news conference in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 January 2012. A brazen attempt to smuggle four complete tiger skins and bones via common post was foiled by Thai customs in the southern city of Hat Yai. The skins and bones estimated worth 2 million baht (60,000 US dollars or 49,000 euro) on the black market. Poaching and trafficking of tiger meat, bones and skin has been a key cause of a precipitous decline in wild tiger populations in Asia. Numbers are estimated to have fallen to only 3,200 tigers worldwide, from approximately 100,000 a century ago. EPA/FREELAND FOUNDATION HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Making traditional Chinese medicine from lab-grown meat 05.10.2021

Could synthetic tiger claw and bear bile counteract the illegal market for animal products and help protect endangered species?

(c) Henner Frankenfeld / DW Ort: Südafrika / September 2021 The confiscated baby pangolin is recovering well at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital in the North of Johannesburg, South Africa where it is being given water and is examined after it’s daily walk by one of the clinic’s veterinarians. It soon will be ready for release in the wild

A mission to protect southern Africa's threatened pangolins 29.09.2021

Pangolins, sought after for their meat and scales, are the world's most trafficked mammals. Meet the organizations in Africa trying to safeguard these endangered scaly animals.

USA, 2005: Elfenbeinspecht (Campephilus principalis principalis), Praeparat eines Maennchens. Wiederentdeckung eines Jungvogels der ausgestorben geglaubten Art am 27.2.2004 durch drei Ornithologen im Cache River National Wildlife Refuge im Bundesstaat Arkansas. [en] Ivory- Billed Woodpecker (Campephilus principalis principalis), stuffed male. Extinct, but rediscovered 27.2.2004. | USA, 2005: Ivory- Billed Woodpecker (Campephilus principalis principalis), stuffed male. Extinct, but rediscovered 27.2.2004.

US declares 23 species extinct, including ivory-billed woodpecker 29.09.2021

The rare move was a sign that scientists have given up all hope of resuscitating the birds and fish. Experts have warned that a major extinction event could occur if the world doesn't move to tackle climate change.
Jacob Heinze (27) aus Hamburg tritt am 30.08.2021 in Hungerstreik. Zusammen mit seinen 6 Mithungernden fordert er Sofortmaßnahmen gegen die Klimakrise.

Climate strike: In the words of a hunger striker 17.09.2021

Frightened for the future on a fast-heating planet, Jacob Heinze decided to force political action by risking his life in a hunger strike.

Woolly mammoths, artwork Woolly mammoths. Computer artwork of woolly mammoths (Mammuthus primigenius) and bison (Bison bison) in a snow-covered field. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxHUNxONLY LEONELLOxCALVETTI/SCIENCExPHOTOxLIBRARY F005/6937 Woolly Artwork Woolly Computer Artwork of Woolly Mammuthus primigenius and Bison Bison Bison in a Snow Covered Field PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxHUNxONLY LEONELLOxCALVETTI SCIENCExPHOTOxLIBRARY F005

Biotech firm says it can resurrect extinct woolly mammoth 14.09.2021

The Colossal bioscience company claims CRISPR genetic technology can be used to de-extinct the animal, which died out in the Holocene epoch.

One of a set of panda cub twins named Fleur de Coton sleeps in an incubator at The Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France on August 13, 2021. - The two cubs were born on August 2, 2021, and now weight 310 grams and 296 grams. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)

Giant panda gives birth to twin cubs at Madrid zoo 06.09.2021

The pink, hairless cubs will be completely dependent on their mother for the next four months. Their birth has been hailed as a milestone in conserving a threatened species.
Bull sharks (Carcharhinus leucas) in Beqa (Benga) Lagoon, a reserve where sharks are fed as part of a commercial diving operation. Viti Levu, Fiji, South Pacific. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 1495541 PetexOxford Bull Sharks Carcharhinus leucas in Beqa BENGA Lagoon a Reserve Where Sharks are Fed As Part of a Commercial Diving Operation Viti Levu Fiji South Pacific PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 1495541 PetexOxford

2 in 5 shark species threatened with extinction — IUCN 04.09.2021

The latest update of the IUCN's Red List for Threatened Species blames overfishing for the risk to hundreds of shark and ray species. Conservation experts say the Komodo dragon is also in danger from climate change.
A man and two children plant trees in the Scottish Highlands

Rewilding success stories 03.09.2021

Over the past decade, rewilding has had a beneficial impact on landscapes and lives across the world. Here are some milestone moments that have helped rewild the Earth, stabilize the climate and halt mass extinction.
Sternhausen, Scherg (Acipenser stellatus), Portraet, Oesterreich | starry sturgeon, stellate sturgeon, sevruga (Acipenser stellatus), portrait, Austria

Hydropower dams threaten Georgia's haven for endangered sturgeon 11.08.2021

Sturgeon are among the world's most threatened species. A new hydropower project threatens one of their last breeding grounds in Georgia's Rioni River.

20.09.2019, Russland: ASTRAKHAN REGION, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 20, 2019: Saiga antelopes at the Stepnoi Nature Reserve in Liman District of Russia's Astrakhan Region. The Stepnoi Nature Reserve was created in 2000 specially for saiga antelopes; it covers an area of 109.4 thousand hectares. Dmitry Rogulin/TASS Foto: Dmitry Rogulin/TASS/dpa |

Saiga antelopes bounce back after mass die-off 07.07.2021

In 2015 tragedy struck Kazakhstan's saiga antelopes. A usually benign bacteria, made deadly by climatic changes, killed thousands of the animals. But now there's a baby boom on the steppe.
Handout des Duisburger Zoos zeigt einen Kleinen Panda. Der Zoo stellte am Morgen des 1. Juli fest, dass der Kleine Panda Jang aus seinem Gehege ausgebrochen war, und suchte seitdem nach dem Tier. (zu dpa Kleiner Panda vermisst! Zoo Duisburg sucht Bär Jang vom 01.07.) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Duisburg Zoo finds missing red panda 03.07.2021

"Jang" escaped from his enclosure on Thursday but has been found lurking in the nearby treetops. Red pandas are an "endangered" species, with fewer than 10,000 of them left in the wild.
Screenshot Bundeskanzlerin Merkel Anpsrache Video Tag der Umwelt

Germany's Merkel: Biodiversity loss has 'catastrophic consequences' 17.06.2021

Without action, more than 1 million plant and animal species could disappear by the end of the century. Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany was committed to halting that trend.

