Threat of new eruptions hampers New Zealand volcano recovery efforts

The threat of another volcanic eruption prevented recovery efforts Wednesday of at least nine people missing and presumed dead after an island volcano erupted off the coast of New Zealand with dozens of people touring the rim.

Geologists monitoring the White Island volcano said volcanic tremors had increased Wednesday morning, along with increased venting of steam and mud. According to the GeoNet seismic monitoring agency, there is a 40-60% chance of an eruption similar to Monday's within the next 24 hours.

"We interpret these signals as evidence of continued high gas pressures within the volcano," the seismic monitoring service GeoNet said in an alert bulletin.

"Eruptions in the next 24 hours are still likely to occur,'' the bulletin said, adding that volcanic tremors have continued to rise and are at the highest levels since the volcano last erupted in 2016.

"Yesterday there was a high risk of an eruption. Today there is an even higher risk of an eruption. And the parameters are worsening at the moment," Graham Leonard, a senior volcanologist at GNS Science, told a news conference in Wellington.

New Zealand volcano eruption — in pictures Last-second escape Tourist Michael Schade wrote on Twitter as he posted video of the eruption that his "family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable.''

New Zealand volcano eruption — in pictures Whakaari smoke billows Massive clouds of smoke and debris billow from New Zealand's White Island (also known as Whakaari) in the Eastern Bay of Plenty. It's a destination that's popular with tourists because of its unusual, moon-like surface.

New Zealand volcano eruption — in pictures Aerial view of hikers This aerial view shows a group of tourists at the crater's rim before it erupted. About 10,000 people visit the volcano every year. It was unclear whether the group was alerted to flee or was continuing a tour, unaware of the looming danger.

New Zealand volcano eruption — in pictures Thick smoke Thick clouds of ash, steam and debris spew from New Zealand's most active volcano cone, 70% of which is underwater, according to New Zealand volcano agency GeoNet. It has erupted frequently over the last half-century, most recently in 2016.

New Zealand volcano eruption — in pictures Hospitalized Injured tourists are ferried into waiting ambulances ready to transport them to several hospitals including Whakatane, Tauranga, Middlemore and Auckland City, following the eruption.



Recovery mission on hold

On Wednesday, a plume of smoke can be seen coming from the island, which is called Whakaari in Maori.

What is now a recovery mission was hampered by the seismic activity on Wednesday. Police said they were standing by to go back to the island but it was currently too dangerous.

"We cannot put other people in jeopardy to go out there until we're absolutely certain that the island is actually safe," said a police commissioner in Whakatane, the town that is an access point for tourist trips to the island.

Authorities said there least 47 people were on the volcano when it erupted. The death toll currently stands at six, with at least nine people still missing and presumed dead. Most of the deaths and injuries were hikers who were near the rim of the volcano when it erupted.

Currently 30 patients are being treated at six hospitals around New Zealand. Many of the victims sustained severe burns.

