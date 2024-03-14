  1. Skip to content
Thousands try to flee Myanmar over prospective draft law

Alex Forrest Whiting
March 14, 2024

In recent weeks, many young people in Myanmar have tried to flee to Thailand, after the military junta announced plans for a mandatory conscription law. Myanmar's government is struggling to contain armed rebel forces fighting for greater autonomy.

