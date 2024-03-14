Thousands try to flee Myanmar over prospective draft law

ConflictsMyanmarThousands try to flee Myanmar over prospective draft lawTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMyanmarAlex Forrest Whiting03/14/2024March 14, 2024In recent weeks, many young people in Myanmar have tried to flee to Thailand, after the military junta announced plans for a mandatory conscription law. Myanmar's government is struggling to contain armed rebel forces fighting for greater autonomy.https://p.dw.com/p/4dUkUAdvertisement