Thousands told to flee wildfire near Los Angeles
A massive wildfire is spreading across southern California, fanned by the powerful Santa Ana winds. Thousands have been forced to evacuate.
Engulfed in flames
What's being called the Mountain Fire is raging over 40 square kilometers (more than 10,000 acres) near the city of Camarillo, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Los Angeles. At least 10,000 residents have been told to evacuate.
Helicopters to the rescue
Helicopters have been dumping water over fires blazing near Santa Paula, in an attempt to douse the flames. The wildfire has been made worse by the notorious Santa Ana winds. Most prevalent in the fall and winter, these warm, dry gusts raise the risk of fires erupting and spreading rapidly. Ongoing high temperatures and tinder-dry vegetation are also part of the problem.
'Very dangerous'
In Camarillo, Ventura County, where this firefighter was battling to save a home on Wednesday, the fire department has warned of "very dangerous" conditions. Speaking at a press conference, Sheriff Jim Fryhoff urged residents to follow evacuation orders.
Salvaging whatever can be saved
For some people, help came too late for their homes. But firefighters and police have been able to save other valuables, like this cherry-red vintage car. Authorities have said more than 3,500 homes and businesses in the region are at risk.
Threat remains high
California Governor Gavin Newsom has requested disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. The full extent of the damage remains to be seen. Two Camarillo residents have been taken to hospital due to possible smoke inhalation.
Reduced to rubble
All that's left of this house in Camarillo is smoldering rubble. The region has already battered severe wildfires earlier this year. Climate change has caused temperatures to soar in the summer, making it more easier for fires to spread.