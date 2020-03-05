 Thousands rally in Munich against far-right, racism, anti-Semitism | News | DW | 06.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Thousands rally in Munich against far-right, racism, anti-Semitism

Germany is experiencing a steady increase in far-right, racist and anti-Semitic hate crimes. At least 7,500 people in Munich gathered to protest against the trend, pointing a finger at far-right Alternative for Germany.

Protesters in Munich (imago images/ZUMA Wire/T. Vonier)

More than 7,500 people gathered in Munich on Friday to rally against far-right terror, racism, anti-Semitism. The protest was also angled against the far-right German political party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The demonstration was organized in light of the rise of far-right attacks in Germany in recent months, such as in Hanau.

Organizers had expected at least 5,000 participants, and police estimate over 7,500 attended.

"Hate, agitation and anti-Semitism have no place here," wrote Bavarian Premier Marcus Söder on Twitter, after giving a speech at the demonstration.

"We need to be certain that the poison does not trickle down into the groundwater of our democracy," he said at the rally, according to the dpa news agency, echoing words used by German Chancellor Angela Merkelafter the Hanau attack.

Read more: How the internet fosters far-right radicalization

A dog wears a sign that says A good mix makes it (imago images/ZUMA Wire/T. Vonier)

A dog wears a sign that says "A good mix makes it"

AfD 'want to drag Germany back to the 1930s'

Söder also strongly criticized the AfD for their part in the rise of the far-right in Germany, saying that they wanted to drag Germany back to the 1930s, according to Bavarian broadcaster BR.

Protesters brandished signs with slogans like "colorful not brown" and "grandmothers against the right." The Left party and the Greens were also among the protesters.

A small group of critics of the demonstration tried to disturb Söder's speech.

The AfD has 22 seats in Bavaria's state parliament in Munich, a part of Germany known for its conservative values. The AfD has caused controversy in the state of Thuringia, with political parties floundering over their promises not to cooperate with them on any level.

Watch video 03:01

Anger and solidarity in Hanau after deadly racist attack

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

Two deadly shootings took place at a hookah bar and a cafe in the western German city of Hanau. This is what we know so far about the attacks. (20.02.2020)  

Related content

Handgranate mit Deutschlandfahne und Grundgesetz, Extremismus in Deutschland

Germany underestimated far-right terror for 'too long' 05.03.2020

The threat of far-right terror in Germany has not been taken seriously, the head of Germany's parliament told lawmakers in the wake of the Hanau attacks. Wolfgang Schäuble said the violence did not occur in a vacuum.

Hanau Gedenken deutschlandweit / Berlin

Support for far-right AfD falls after Hanau attack in Germany 23.02.2020

The far-right Alternative for Germany party has lost support in the wake of a deadly attack on people of foreign descent in Hanau. A new poll shows that most Germans think the party is partly responsible for the attack.

Deutschland l Bundestag - Bundestagspräsident Wolfgang Schäuble

Germany's Schäuble denounces far-right AfD for not stamping out extremism 22.02.2020

The German political grandee has criticized the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, saying it does not "draw a line" to exclude radical elements. AfD politicians have been blamed over this week's killings in Hanau.

Advertisement