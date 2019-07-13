Thousands rally in Hong Kong suburb Sha Tin against extradition bill

Thousands of people took to the streets in Hong Kong's suburban Sha Tin town in the latest protests sparked by the draft law for extraditions to mainland China. Demonstrators want the bill formally withdrawn.
Police on Sunday deployed batons and pepper spray against small groups of protesters on the sidelines of a huge rally in Sha Tin, a Hong Kong district popular with tourists from mainland China.
It was the second day of demonstrations in the city's so-called New Territories.
Masked protesters responded by building barricades using pedestrian barriers and umbrellas, sparking a standoff with riot police.
Read more: 'We are fighting against a dictatorship'
The demonstrators are calling for the full withdrawal of the extradition bill that would allow for criminal suspects to stand trial in mainland China.
Last week, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the extradition bill was "dead," but this has failed to appease protesters. They want the bill formally withdrawn.
Demonstrators are also making broader demands from the government, and the resignation of Lam herself.
On Saturday, there were protests in downtown Hong Kong where journalists denounced police violence and in the border town of Sheng Shui against traders from the Chinese mainland.
kw/jm (AFP, Reuters)
