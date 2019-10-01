 Thousands protest Ukraine leader′s roadmap for peace | News | DW | 06.10.2019

News

Thousands protest Ukraine leader's roadmap for peace

Ukrainian protesters have accused President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of surrendering to Russia with his plan for local elections in the pro-Russian separatist east. The region has faced five years of violent conflict.

Protesters fill downtown Kyiv to speak out against President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plan to allow location elections in the violence-ridden Donbas region (DW/L. Rzheutska)

Thousands of protesters rallied in the capital of Ukraine on Sunday to protest President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plan allowing local elections to take place in the separatist east.

Zelenskiy has said the step is needed to revive stalled peace talks over the contested region, which has been plagued by five years of violent conflict between pro-Russian separatists and Ukraine government troops. But protesters slammed the president's plan as a concession to Russia.

On Tuesday, Ukraine, Russia and the pro-Russian fighters had signed an agreement paving the way for local elections to take place. France and Germany, which have been involved in peace talks, welcomed the move. They hope it will allow the stalled talks to resume in the near future. 

'No to surrender!'

Around 10,000 people, including veterans of the eastern region's fighting, marched in downtown Kyiv on Sunday. They gathered on the Maidan, the city's main square and the focal point of the 2014 anti-Russian influence and pro-democracy movement.

Protesters in Kyiv hold up signs reading 'No surrender' (Reuters/V. Ogirenko)

Protesters in Kyiv hold up signs reading 'No surrender'

Many carried signs reading "No to surrender!" and criticizing Zelenskiy.

The president was elected in April on a platform to end corruption and resolve the ongoing fighting in the east. He has expressed support for continuing sanctions against Russia while also engaging with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try and secure a lasting peace over the contested territory.  

Zelenskiy defended his plan for the elections, stating that the poll would follow Ukrainian law and feature candidates from Ukrainian political parties. He has said the vote should be proceeded by a ceasefire and a total prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia.

A plan named after a German politician

Allowing elections in the eastern region is one component of a roadmap to peace that Moscow said was necessary in order to resume peace talks. The plan has been nicknamed the "Steinmeier formula" after German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who previously served as foreign minister and helped propose the plan.

A peace deal brokered by France and Germany in Minsk, Belarus, in 2015, has proven unable to end the violent fighting that has claimed some 13,000 lives. The plan outlines broad autonomy for the region, as well as amnesty for the pro-Russian rebels. It was signed by Zelenskiy's predecessor, Petro Poroschenko, who was among the protesters on Sunday.

Zelenskiy is preparing to meet Putin in a high-stakes summit to discuss the conflict in the east.

cmb/sms (AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Landmark Russia, Ukraine prisoner swap

After lengthy negotiations, Russia and Ukraine carried out a major prisoner exchange. While Ukraine saw prominent filmmaker Oleg Sentsov and others freed, Russia benefited most from the swap. (08.09.2019)  

Ukraine parliamentary vote: Fresh start or a U-turn?

Sunday's parliamentary vote in Ukraine will mark a turning point for the country. The legislature may gain many new young faces — or see pro-Russia elements receive a boost in support. (21.07.2019)  

Freed filmmaker Oleg Sentsov: Ukraine, Russia conflict 'a clash of two worldviews'

Free after more than five years in a Russian jail, Ukrainian director Oleg Sentsov tells DW about surviving torture, the Maidan uprising and his "little dream" of seeing Vladimir Putin answer for his actions in court. (02.10.2019)  

Ukraine's Zelenskiy proposes peace talks with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has said resolving ongoing disputes with Russia would be his top priority, has called for internationally mediated talks. Moscow says it will consider the request. (08.07.2019)  

Merkel backs Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Russia dispute

The Ukrainian president has vowed to push his country towards EU and NATO accession. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has backed his calls for maintaining sanctions against Russia. (18.06.2019)  

Ukraine signs key agreement with pro-Russia separatists

Ukraine has signed an agreement with pro-Russia separatists allowing for local elections to be held in separatist-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine. It could pave the way for further peace talks. (01.10.2019)  

Russia and Ukraine carry out prisoner swap

Russian and Ukrainian authorities have confirmed the long-awaited prisoner exchange. Those swapped are believed to include Ukrainian journalists, sailors, a filmmaker and a suspected Russian witness to the MH17 downing. (07.09.2019)  

Germany and Russia welcome prospect of peace talks with Kyiv over Eastern Ukraine

News of a potential breakthrough to end the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine has been greeted as a positive step in Moscow and Berlin. Opposition in Kyiv, however, called it capitulation. (03.10.2019)  

How Ukrainians are reacting to the Zelenskiy-Trump affair

While Ukrainian government figures have downplayed the controversial phone call between Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US President Donald Trump, some opposition figures have lambasted the Ukrainian leader's conduct. (26.09.2019)  

Related content

Ukraine | Präsident Volodymyr Zelenskyy besuchte Streitkräfte im Gebiet Luhansk

Ukraine signs key agreement with pro-Russian separatists 01.10.2019

Ukraine has signed an agreement with pro-Russian separatists allowing for local elections to be held in separatist-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine. It could pave the way for further peace talks.

Oleg Sentsov ukrainischer Regisseur

Freed filmmaker Oleg Sentsov: Ukraine, Russia conflict 'a clash of two worldviews' 02.10.2019

Free after more than five years in a Russian jail, Ukrainian director Oleg Sentsov tells DW about surviving torture, the Maidan uprising and his "little dream" of seeing Vladimir Putin answer for his actions in court.

Ukraine 2015 | Konflikt Ostukraine Donezk, Panzer

Ukraine summit in Paris delayed amid continued bickering 21.09.2019

A new Normandy-format meeting to end the war in eastern Ukraine has proven difficult to put together. Breakthroughs leading to peace have been elusive as negotiations have devolved into a political tug-of-war.

