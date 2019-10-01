 Thousands protest Ukraine leader′s roadmap for peace | News | DW | 06.10.2019

News

Thousands protest Ukraine leader's roadmap for peace

Ukrainian protesters have accused President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of surrendering to Russia with his plan for local elections in the pro-Russian separatist east. The region has faced five years of violent conflict.

Protesters fill downtown Kyiv to speak out against President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plan to allow location elections in the violence-ridden Donbas region (DW/L. Rzheutska)

Thousands of protesters rallied in the capital of Ukraine on Sunday to protest President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plan allowing local elections to take place in the separatist east.

Zelenskiy has said the step is needed to revive stalled peace talks over the contested region, which has been plagued by five years of violent conflict between pro-Russian separatists and Ukraine government troops. But protesters slammed the president's plan as a concession to Russia.

On Tuesday, Ukraine, Russia and the pro-Russian fighters had signed an agreement paving the way for local elections to take place. France and German, who have been involved in peace talks, hailed the move.

'No to surrender!'

Around 10,000 protesters including veterans of the eastern region's fighting, marched in downtown Kyiv on Sunday. They gathered on the Maidan, the city's main square and the focal point of the 2014 anti-Russian influence and pro-democracy movement.

Many bore signs reading "No to surrender!" and criticizing Zelenskiy.

more to come...

cmb/sms (AP, AFP)

