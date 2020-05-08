 Thousands on the streets of Belarus to mark Victory Day despite pandemic | News | DW | 09.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Thousands on the streets of Belarus to mark Victory Day despite pandemic

Russia and other former Soviet states have marked 75 years since the end of World War II. Ceremonies were subdued — with one exception. Belarus pushed ahead with a huge military parade in Minsk.

Weißrussland | Belarus | Minsk | Cornavirus | Militärparade (Reuters/V. Fedosenko)

Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of Minsk in Belarus on Saturday, despite the global coronavirus pandemic, to commemorate the country's Victory Day parade marking 75 years since the end of World War II.

With most of the world in some kind of lockdown, including social distancing measures, Belarus, which has been led by authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko for over 25 years, organized a parade of over 3,000 members of the armed forces in its capital.

Belarusian soldiers take part in the Victory Day parade (Reuters/V. Fedosenko)

Some 5,000 Belarusian soldiers took part in the country's Victory Day parade

Lukashenko has dismissed the coronavirus as a "psychosis." Indeed, Belarus is one of the only European countries not to have put any restrictions on public life in place and this week announced that presidential elections will take place regardless of the pandemic.

Thousands of spectators, including elderly World War II veterans, lined the parade route in Minsk, with few face masks to be seen.

Earlier in the week, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed concern that the former Soviet state and close ally to Russia planned to go ahead with the parade.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Reuters/V. Fedosenko)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has taken a more relaxed approach to the coronavirus pandemic

"We hope it will not lead to some kind of explosive increase in the number of infected," Smitry Peskov said. Belarus has officially recorded 21,101 cases and 121 deaths from COVID-19.

Putin: 'Invincible when we stand together'

Meanwhile, President Putin called for Russians to stand together during subdued Victory Day commemorations in Moscow.

Plans for a large military parade in the Russian capital were postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. However, an air show was watched by small groups of people.

"We know and firmly believe that we are invincible when we stand together," Putin said in a televised speech.

"Our veterans fought for life, against death. And we will always try to live up to their unity and endurance," he added.

Read more: World War II and the battle over collective memory in Eastern Europe

Putin was due to preside over 15,000 troops in Moscow's Red Square, with foreign dignitaries and veterans also invited. Instead, Putin cut a solitary figure as he laid roses at the The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a war memorial dedicated to Soviet soldiers killed during World War II.

Putin takes part in a flower-laying ceremony (Reuters/A. Druzhinin)

Commemorations to mark the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two were toned down

Russia has reported over 10,000 new cases of coronavirus every day for the last week, seeing the number of infections skyrocketing to almost 200,000.

Read more: German president marks 'lonely' World War II 75th anniversary

Former Soviet states commemorate the end of World War II in Europe a day after western European countries because Germany's surrender was officially signed at 11 p.m. on May 8 1945, by which time it was after midnight in Moscow.

ed,jsi/mm (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Putin honors Kim Jong Un with a WWII memorial medal

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has received a medal from Russia for his efforts at preserving the memory of Soviet soldiers who died in the Asian country. Neither Kim nor Russia's Vladimir Putin attended the event. (05.05.2020)  

Millions take part in Belarus civic labor day amid coronavirus

The traditional "subbotnik" community clean-up went ahead with millions of people, including doctors and nurses. Belarus' president previously called the virus a "coronapsychosis." (25.04.2020)  

May 8, 1945, was 'zero hour' for Germany in multiple ways

Adolf Hitler was merely ash among the rubble when World War II ended in Europe. The desolate aftermath was dubbed "zero hour" by Germans — a more prescient term than they realized, for it also paved the way to rebirth. (08.05.2020)  

After WWII, German POWs were enlisted to rebuild France

After Germany's surrender in May 1945, millions of German soldiers remained prisoners of war. In France, their internment lasted a particularly long time. But, for some former soldiers, it was a path to rehabilitation. (08.05.2020)  

Veterans of World War II

People from more than 60 nations fought in World War II. In an ongoing project, Jonathan Alpeyrie set out to collect their images and testimonies without pretense to judge or criticize their actions or decisions. (08.05.2020)  

Related content

75. Jahrestag Ende zweiter Weltkreig - Angela Merkel, Wolfgang Schäuble und Frank Walter Steinmeier

German president marks 'lonely' World War II 75th anniversary 08.05.2020

Frank-Walter Steinmeier noted with sadness that due to the pandemic, commemorations are especially subdued this year. He also called on people to reject the temptations of "new nationalism" and isolationism.

Belarus holds Victory Day parade, disregarding coronavirus 09.05.2020

Belarus gathered thousands of people for a parade in the capital, Minsk, to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, despite the country's coronavirus caseload having risen sharply in recent weeks.

Russia holds scaled-down Victory Day celebration 09.05.2020

Russia is celebrating Victory Day, marking 75 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two. This year's observance has been scaled back because of the coronavirus, with the Red Square military parade and a mass procession postponed.

Advertisement