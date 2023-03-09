Thousands of protesters demand French forces leave Niger

PoliticsNigerThousands of protesters demand French forces leave Niger To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsNigerMelissa Kent09/03/2023September 3, 2023Thousands of protesters outside a French military base in Niger's capital, Niamey, have demanded that French troops leave the country, as sought by the military regime that seized power in July. But Paris refuses to recognize the junta's authority.https://p.dw.com/p/4VtPjAdvertisement