Thousands of protesters demand French forces leave Niger

Melissa Kent
September 3, 2023

Thousands of protesters outside a French military base in Niger's capital, Niamey, have demanded that French troops leave the country, as sought by the military regime that seized power in July. But Paris refuses to recognize the junta's authority.

