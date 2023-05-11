  1. Skip to content
Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Berlin

Alex Gerst | Solveig Kranzmann
November 5, 2023

In the German capital, thousands of people have taken to the streets in support of Palestinians and to demand a halt to Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The rally took place under strict police supervision.

