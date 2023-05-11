Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Berlin

ConflictsGermanyThousands of pro-Palestinian protesters rally in BerlinTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsGermanyAlex Gerst | Solveig Kranzmann11/05/2023November 5, 2023In the German capital, thousands of people have taken to the streets in support of Palestinians and to demand a halt to Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The rally took place under strict police supervision.https://p.dw.com/p/4YPSLAdvertisement