Thousands of people in West Bank face poverty

Fanny Facsar
July 11, 2024

Israel revoked Palestinians' work permits following the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas, plunging West Bank residents into poverty. DW’s Fanny Facsar reports from Ramallah, and from the nearby village of Saffa, in the occupied the West Bank.

