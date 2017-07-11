Thousands of migrants cross Guatemala in US-bound caravan

Thousands of Honduran migrants walked together across Guatemala on Saturday, as part of their journey towards the United States.

Guatemalan officials estimate between 7,000 and 9,000 migrants have crossed into the country since Friday, including many families and children.

It is the first such caravan of the year, heading to the US just days before President-elect Joe Biden is officially sworn in.

Heading north to Mexico

An initial group of migrants had pushed their way past Guatemalan police in the border town of El Florido, 220 kilometers (137 miles) from Guatemala City.

The initial group of about 6,000 was joined in by about 3000 more, reported AFP news agency. The Guatemalan military detained hundreds of migrants on Friday.

Border officials in Guatemala said the caravan was allowed to pass because it included families with children. Agents also asked migrants for negative coronavirus tests, but appeared to let many pass in spite of not meeting the requirements.

Some were provided assistance by the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Guatemalan immigration authorities said the caravan was heading towards Tecun Uman in southern Mexico.

The Mexican government said it would not be allowing "illegal entry" of the migrants, and deployed 500 immigration officers to the border states of Chiapas and Tabasco.

Driven by economic hardships

The Honduran economy has been battered during the previous year, especially due to coronavirus-related lockdowns. Multiple hurricanes have also exacerbated problems such as poverty and unemployment.

"We have nothing to feed to our children, and thousands of us were left sleeping on the streets. This is why we make this decision, even though we know that the journey could cost us our lives," Maria Jesus Paz, who lost her home in the hurricanes, told Reuters news agency.

Many in the group are searching for a better life and hoping for more leniency under President-elect Biden, who has promised a more humane approach to immigration. His planned approach starkly contrasts with President Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies.

However, acting commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan warned the caravan not to "waste their time and money." He said the change in administration will not impact the US commitment to the "rule of law and public health."

The US currently has an agreement with Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico to stop migrant flows.

