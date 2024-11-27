Thousands of Lebanese return home as ceasefire takes hold

11/27/2024 November 27, 2024 Thousands of Lebanese head home

People who were sheltering in safer parts of Lebanon have started to return south Image: Hassan Hankir/REUTERS

Thousands of Lebanese people who have been displaced by the war between Israel and Hezbollah have started their journeys back home as the ceasefire takes hold.

The truce halts a war that has killed some 3,700 people in Lebanon and displaced 1.2 million Lebanese and 50,000 Israelis from their homes.

Traffic on the road from the Lebanese capital, Beirut, to the main southern city of Sidon has been congested since the early hours of Wednesday.

Cars and vans loaded with belongings streamed through the southern port city of Tyre.

Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri called on displaced Lebanese to return to their homes.

"We thank the displaced and the people who have welcomed them with compassion and solidarity," said Berri, a Hezbollah ally, in a televised speech.

"Return to your land ... even if you live above the rubble," Berri said.

"We turn the page today on a historical moment that was the most dangerous for Lebanon and threatened its people and history," he added.

Fighting escalated in September after nearly a year of cross-border fire initiated by Hezbollah in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas, whose attack on Israel in October last year sparked the devastating war in Gaza.

