  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineUS Democratic Party
Human RightsBangladesh

Thousands of Hindus in Bangladesh try to cross into India

Syamantak Ghosh
August 22, 2024

Thousands of people in Bangladesh have been trying to cross over to India since violent protests gripped the country in July. There have been reports of attacks on Hindus, many of whom hope to find safety with Bangladesh's Hindu-majority neighbor.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jlWD
Skip next section Similar stories from Bangladesh

Similar stories from Bangladesh

Sajeeb Wazed Joy sits in an office chair, speaking with the camera on a video call

Bangladesh: 'No democracy without Awami League and BNP'

The son of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tells DW his mother resigned "to avoid bloodshed."
PoliticsAugust 8, 202405:04 min
Skip next section More on Human Rights from around the world

More on Human Rights from around the world

The EU spends hundreds of millions of euros in Africa to stop migrants before they set off for Europe.

EU accused of funding abuse of migrants in Africa

The EU spends hundreds of millions of euros in Africa to stop migrants before they set off for Europe.
Human RightsMay 30, 202402:38 min
external

Ndumie's vision for South Africa: To love and to let love

Ndumie Funda fought apartheid in her youth. Today, she continues to confront hatred in South Africa — against lesbians.
Human RightsApril 26, 202403:57 min
Members of the Human Rights Council during a special session devoted to Sudan

Can the UN still protect human rights?

Fewer and fewer members of the UN Human Rights Council are known for protecting human rights within their own borders.
Human RightsDecember 11, 202301:46 min
Show more