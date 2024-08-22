Thousands of Hindus in Bangladesh try to cross into India

Human RightsBangladeshThousands of Hindus in Bangladesh try to cross into IndiaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHuman RightsBangladeshSyamantak Ghosh08/22/2024August 22, 2024Thousands of people in Bangladesh have been trying to cross over to India since violent protests gripped the country in July. There have been reports of attacks on Hindus, many of whom hope to find safety with Bangladesh's Hindu-majority neighbor.https://p.dw.com/p/4jlWDAdvertisement