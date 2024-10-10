  1. Skip to content
Thousands of evacuees seek shelter from Hurricane Milton

Jessica Saltz
October 10, 2024

Wind gusts of over 200 kilometers an hour and heavy rains have knocked out power to almost 3 million as Hurricane Milton rages across Florida. For many evacuees it's not the first time that they need to seek shelter in school gymnasiums.

