Thousands of evacuees seek shelter from Hurricane Milton

Wind gusts of over 200 kilometers an hour and heavy rains have knocked out power to almost 3 million as Hurricane Milton rages across Florida. For many evacuees it's not the first time that they need to seek shelter in school gymnasiums.