Thousands of bourbon barrels destroyed in US fire

Fire has destroyed a warehouse in Kentucky containing 45,000 barrels of bourbon from the US brand Jim Beam , authorities said on Wednesday.

The fire, which began late Tuesday and continued into Wednesday, was caused by a lightning strike according to some initial unconfirmed reports.

The blaze destroyed thousands of barrels but is now under control.

Nearby creek

Environmental officials were particularly concerned about spirits spilling into a nearby creek that flows into the Kentucky River, as a result of the incident.

John Mura, a spokesman for the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, confirmed: "We do know there has been runoff enter the creek and it has made its way into the Kentucky River."

There were no reported injuries and Woodford County Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler wished to allay fears regarding any potential environmental knock-on effects.

He said: "The longer it burns the more of the distilled spirits burn with it. So when they go to put it out, there will be less contaminated runoff that goes into a drinking-water tributary."

The spirit manufacturer was quick to reassure consumers regarding possible empty shelves. Dan Cohen, a spokesman for parent company Beam Suntory, said: "Given the age of the lost whiskey, this fire will not impact the availability of Jim Beam for consumers."

The company is confident the fire will not affect supplies of the finished product

Emergency services used sandbags to contain the runoff and sprayed water on neighboring buildings, but not on the burning storage depot.

According to some onlookers, there was a strong smell of whiskey in the air surrounding the warehouse, which was 100 meters long and several stories tall.

