  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Artificial intelligence
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO
Human RightsSwitzerland

Thousands join Feminist Strike across Swiss cities

35 minutes ago

Feminist protesters have joined an annual strike against the gender pay gap and general discrimination. Switzerland lags behind its neighbors in terms of gender equality.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SZrj
Thousands of people marching through Bern as part of the Feminist Strike
Swiss feminists took aim at the country's poor showing for gender pay equalityImage: Alessandro della Valle/KEYSTONE/picture alliance

Swiss cities were filled with the chants of protesters on Wednesday as tens of thousands of people took to the street to join the annual protests against gender discrimination and inequality.

Organizers were hoping to see the number of attendees reach the half a million men, women and non-binary people who were mobilized in 2019, according to the Swiss broadcaster SRF.

Although Switzerland is known for its high quality of life, it has fallen behind other advanced economies in issues of equal pay for women and workplace equality.

What were protesters calling for?

The protesters called for an end to lower wages for women, violence and discrimination against women and LGBTQ people and a greater recognition of their unpaid labor outside of the workplace.

"The salary inequality continues, violence continues and...there are not at all enough measures to match the scale of what is happening," women's rights activist Francoise Nyffeler said to Reuters.

The gender pay gap in Switzerland has become worse since the year 2000, with women now earning around a fifth less than men on average.

One particular demand was for the government to put the same amount of money for supporting childcare aside as it did to rescue the Credit Suisse Bank.

Annual commemoration

At 3:24 p.m. — the time when women would start working for free in comparison to men — protesters in Geneva began shouting for around a minute.

 "I was hoping that this voice, this scream, could be heard far enough for people to stop and know what is going on," Geneva resident Vjollca Ahmeti told Reuters.

June 14 marks the anniversary of the codification of gender equality into the Swiss constitution in 1981, with the first strike taking place in 1991.

The protest action has previously gone under the name Women's Strike, but this was changed to Feminist Strike this year, causing conservative political parties to withdraw their support.

ab/jcg (Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescue crews wait for the arrival of migrants at the port of Kalamata

Greece says 78 dead in migrant boat sinking

Migration7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People walk along a dirt road with a plume of dark smoke in the background behind several buildings.

Fighting in Sudan's Khartoum resumes after 24-hour ceasefire

Fighting in Sudan's Khartoum resumes after 24-hour ceasefire

ConflictsJune 12, 202303:44 min
More from Africa

Asia

Surgeons perform an operation

Why does India have so few organ donors?

Why does India have so few organ donors?

Society6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A nightview over the Rhine River with the illuminated Cologne Cathederal on the other side, and ferry boats lined up along the river.

Germany and its churches wrangle over Napoleon's asset grab

Germany and its churches wrangle over Napoleon's asset grab

BusinessJune 13, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Lilia Chanysheva forming a heart symbol with her hands

Who is Navalny associate Lilia Chanysheva?

Who is Navalny associate Lilia Chanysheva?

Freedom of Speech9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Saudi Arabia: Striving for a political pole position

Saudi Arabia: Striving for a political pole position

Politics5 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Trump defiant after arraignment in Miami

Trump defiant after arraignment in Miami

Law and Justice12 hours ago02:34 min
More from North America

Latin America

City of Guayaquil, Ecuador | A woman, Herlinda, standing in her house that was blown up in a bombing attack, during a gang dispute in 2022

Locals suffer as Ecuador's gangs fight for control

Locals suffer as Ecuador's gangs fight for control

Crime22 hours ago02:29 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage