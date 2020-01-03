 Thousands in Baghdad mourn top Iranian general killed in US airstrike | News | DW | 04.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Thousands in Baghdad mourn top Iranian general killed in US airstrike

Iraq's prime minister and pro-Iran figures were in attendance at the procession, where mourners chanted "death to America." Tehran has vowed to retaliate over the US airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani.

People gather at the funeral of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani

Thousands of people gathered in the streets of Baghdad on Saturday morning for a funeral procession to mourn Iran's slain top general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leaders killed in a targeted US airstrike a day earlier.

The funeral procession began at the Imam Kadhim shrine in Baghdad, one of the most venerated sites in Shiite Islam, and solemn mourners proceeded to march alongside military vehicles.

Many of the mourners dressed in black and carried Iraqi flags as well as flags of militias that are loyal to Soleimani, who was the head of Iran's elite Quds Force.

Read more: US to send more troops to Middle East as Iran vows 'retaliation' after killing of top general — as it happened

In attendance was Iraq's prime minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, as well as Shiite cleric Ammar al-Hakim and other pro-Iran figures in a large crowd surrounding the coffins.

Mourners were also grieving Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior Iraqi militia commander who was one of nine others killed in the same strike.

Funeral procession for Iran's Qassem Soleimani.

People gather at the funeral of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, top commander of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards

Read more: The US and Iran: Decades of enmity

Soleimani's legacy

The Iranian ambassador to the UN described the killing as an act of war, US media reported. Speaking to CNN after the attack, Majid Takht Ravanchi said it "in fact was an act of war on the part of the United States and against the Iranian people."

Soleimani was known as a spymaster, military operative and diplomat, as well as the architect of Iran's regional security strategy. He was responsible for mobilizing militias across Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, including in the war against the "Islamic State".

Soleimani was also blamed for various attacks on US troops and American allies over nearly two decades.

Iran's president Rohani offers condolences to Soleimani's family

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (left) offers his condolences to a family member of killed Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, in the capital Tehran

Read more: Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Quds Force leader?

Iran vows retaliation

US President Donald Trump said he ordered the strike to prevent an all-out conflict. His administration Soleimani was plotting a set of attacks that put American troops and officials at risk, without providing evidence.

Iran has sworn harsh retribution for the US' targeted killing of Soleimani, bringing Washington and Tehran to the brink of a major conflict that could play out across the Middle East as other world leaders urge deescalation and restraint.

Read more: Oil prices soar amid war fears after US killing of Iranian general

Soleimani's killing creates the spark for a vicious circle following a series of escalations since the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, imposed crushing sanctions and declared economic warfare under its "maximum pressure" campaign without providing a diplomatic off-ramp to deescalate.

As regional tensions soared in the wake of Friday's attack, there were reports of an airstrike on a convoy of Iran-backed militiamen north of Baghdad in the early hours of Saturday morning. Hours later the Iraqi army refuted that an airstrike had taken place at all. The US-led coalition in Iraq said it did not carry out an airstrike.

Watch video 02:34

Iran promises 'harsh retaliation'

mmc/stb (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

US, Iran on precipice of unpredictable Middle East war

The US killing of Iran's Qassem Soleimani could be seen as an act of war with untold consequences. The question is how, when and where Iran will strike back — and whether that triggers a wider conflagration. (03.01.2020)  

The US and Iran: Decades of enmity

The targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the US is the latest episode in a troubled relationship. DW examines the tensions between the two nations dating back decades. (03.01.2020)  

US kills top Iranian General Soleimani in Baghdad airstrike

The United States has killed Qassem Soleimani, leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, in an airstrike in Baghdad, the Pentagon has confirmed. The move is a potential turning point in the Middle East. (03.01.2020)  

Oil prices soar amid war fears after US killing of Iranian general

Oil jumped toward $70 a barrel following news on Friday that a US airstrike had killed a top Iranian general in Iraq. As Teheran warned of retaliation, fears of war have emerged in the world’s most important oil region. (03.01.2020)  

US to send more troops to Middle East as Iran vows 'retaliation' after killing of top general — as it happened

Tehran vowed to "retaliate" over a US airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani. At least 3,000 more US troops will be deployed to the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian commander. (03.01.2020)  

Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Quds Force leader?

From consolidating Iranian influence in Iraq to waging war against the "Islamic State" in Syria, General Qassem Soleimani was an instrumental figure for Iranian aspirations in the region. DW examines his life. (03.01.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Iran promises 'harsh retaliation'  

Related content

Irak Qassem Soleimani

Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Quds Force leader? 03.01.2020

From consolidating Iranian influence in Iraq to waging war against the "Islamic State" in Syria, General Qassem Soleimani was an instrumental figure for Iranian aspirations in the region. DW examines his life.

Iran Revolutionsgarden in Teheran

US, Iran on precipice of unpredictable Middle East war 03.01.2020

The US killing of Iran's Qassem Soleimani could be seen as an act of war with untold consequences. The question is how, when and where Iran will strike back — and whether that triggers a wider conflagration.

Iran Teheran | Demonstration nach Dronenattacke gegen Qassem Soleimani

US to send more troops to Middle East as Iran vows 'retaliation' after killing of top general — as it happened 03.01.2020

Tehran vowed to "retaliate" over a US airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani. At least 3,000 more US troops will be deployed to the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian commander.

Advertisement