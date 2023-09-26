Thousands flee Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia

ConflictsArmeniaThousands flee Nagorno-Karabakh for ArmeniaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsArmeniaBeenish Javed09/26/2023September 26, 2023Thousands of ethnic Armenians have been streaming out of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, crowding the mountain road to Armenia after Azerbaijan asserted control over the long-contested enclave in a swift military operation last week.https://p.dw.com/p/4Wo2jAdvertisement