Thousands flee in eastern Congo as M23 rebels advance

Mariel Müller
February 23, 2024

An intensifying conflict between Congo's army and M23 rebels has disrupted the flow of supplies to the city of Goma, affecting over two million residents and half a million displaced people. DW spoke with people affected in a camp near Goma.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cnj5
