Thousands evacuated over WWII bombs in Göttingen

More than 8,000 people left their homes in Göttingen during on Saturday, with police, firefighters and the German army all taking part in the large-scale evacuation effort.

The officials decided to clear the area after four suspicious objects were found at a construction site in the center of the city.

All four have now been confirmed to be unexploded WWII ordinance. City authorities described them as 500-kilo (1,100 pound) bombs, at least one of which was made in the US. All of them would need to be detonated under controlled conditions.

Local police posted a picture from the scene, warning people to stay away from the danger zone.

"The bomb disposal service has to halt their work over every report that there are people in the restricted area," they said.

Göttingen authorities previously called on the city residents to clear the area within 1,000 meters (1.094 yards) of the site.

"Please be prepared for a long day," they said in a flyer. "Expect that you will not be able to return to your flat until the next morning."

The officials called on the evacuees to stay with their family or at the hotels outside the affected zone. The military also set up evacuation centers.

German military is helping coordinate the evacuation effort

What about the lockdown?

Although Germany is currently under an anti-pandemic lockdown, the authorities have announced that some of the isolation measures would be suspended. People are temporarily allowed to mingle with their close relatives even if the group includes members of two or more households.

The authorities said they were also taking extra precautions to avoid COVID-19 flareups. People who had tested positive, as well as those in close contact with them, were being housed in a separate location. Additionally, people arriving at evacuation centers would be checked for fever, and — if necessary — tested.

Mass evacuations because of unexploded WWII bombs are not uncommon in Germany, even many decades after the conflict's end. Most of them are handled as a matter of routine. However, the Göttingen operation has reminded many of the deadly 2010 incident in the same city, when three members of a bomb disposal team were killed and six wounded during an attempt to disarm a WWII explosive device.

