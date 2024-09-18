Thousands evacuated in central Europe as rivers rise

CatastropheEuropeThousands evacuated in central Europe as rivers riseTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheEuropeKaukab Shairani09/18/2024September 18, 2024Much of central Europe is experiencing its biggest floods in decades. Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes. In some areas, the clean-up is already starting, but others are bracing for yet more heavy rainfall.https://p.dw.com/p/4koRkAdvertisement