Thousands evacuated from Afghanistan since Sunday — live updates

This story was last updated at 05:54 UTC/GMT. To look back at Thursday's developments, read on here.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have introduced new measures to protect users in Afghanistan after the Taliban's lightning takeover.

Following recommendations from activists, journalists and civil society groups, Facebook said users can now shield their posts from people they don't know.

The social media giant has temporarily removed the ability to view a user's friend list and search an accounts friends list in Afghanistan, to guard against the risk of targeting people possibly wanted by the Taliban.

Users of Facebook-owned Instagram in Afghanistan will receive notifications informing them of methods to protect their accounts.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported a Taliban WhatsApp helpline allowing citizens to report looting had been shut down.

Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp said it is blocking the group's accounts on its networks as it is viewed as a terrorist organization.

Taliban hunting blacklisted Afghans; relative of DW journalist shot dead

The Taliban have begun rounding up Afghans on a blacklist of people with suspected links to the previous Afghan administration, according to a report by a Norwegian intelligence group.

The Norwegian Center for Global Analyses (RHIPTO) said the militant group is "intensifying the hunt-down of all individuals and collaborators with the former regime."

It said if they are not successful, the group is targeting and arresting family members and punishing them according to Shariah Law.

Taliban fighters hunting a DW journalist have shot dead one member of his family and seriously injured another, it was revealed on Thursday.

The Taliban were conducting a house-to-house search to try and find the journalist, who now works in Germany.

Other relatives were able to escape at the last moment and are now on the run.

The Taliban are attempting to present a more moderate image since seizing Afghanistan's capital on Sunday.

They have pledged full amnesty for all who worked with the Western-backed, elected Afghan government.

Evacuation total surpasses 18,000, NATO official says

The effort to evacuate foreigners and Afghan nationals from Afghanistan is in full swing, a NATO official told Reuters news agency. The official said more than 18,000 people have been evacuated since Sunday.

Thousands of people, desperate to flee the country, continued to throng the airport, the official who declined to be identified said.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, said the United States has evacuated around 9,000 people, including around 3,000 on Thursday.

A White House official said they included 350 US citizens, their families, Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants and vulnerable Afghan nationals.

The US State Department said Thursday it was sending more consular officers to Kabul and other locations, including Qatar and Kuwait, to help with the evacuation effort.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said 6,000 fully processed people were currently at the airport in Kabul and would soon be boarding planes.

He added Washington would nearly double the number of consular officers in Kabul, without disclosing how many are deployed.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wrote on Twitter that his country has evacuated more than 1,000 people since Monday,





