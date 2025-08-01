Thousands evacuate as Los Angeles wildfires spread

Nature and EnvironmentUnited States of AmericaThousands evacuate as Los Angeles wildfires spreadTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentUnited States of AmericaJessica Saltz01/08/2025January 8, 2025Tens of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate their homes as wildfires spread rapidly in the hillsides of Los Angeles. The flames have been fanned by a fierce windstorm and forecasters say the conditions could last for days.https://p.dw.com/p/4ow8DAdvertisement