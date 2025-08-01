  1. Skip to content
Thousands evacuate as Los Angeles wildfire spreads

Jessica Saltz
January 8, 2025

Tens of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate their homes as a wildfire spreads rapidly in the hillsides of Los Angeles. The flames have been fanned by a fierce windstorm and forecasters say the conditions could last for days.

USA Mexiko Grenzstadt Reynosa Flüchtlinge

US launches new asylum system for Mexican border

DW correspondents traveled to a border city in Mexico to assess the impact of new US asylum rules
MigrationJanuary 16, 202303:02 min
Many migrants attempt the treacherous journey through the Texas brush. Not everyone makes it.

Migrant deaths on US-Mexico border increases

Many migrants attempt the treacherous journey through the Texas brush. Not everyone makes it.
SocietyNovember 30, 202102:26 min
A tent set up on a street in Los Angeles

LA's lack of affordable housing worsens homelessness

Los Angeles lacks affordable housing. City programs aren't enough, and the number of homeless people is growing daily.
SocietyAugust 16, 202406:28 min
Factory and wind turbines

Peak oil: Are crude oil supplies running out?

Crude oil still plays a huge role in our lives — as a fuel, in heating and in industry. But it's a finite resource.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 27, 202406:40 min
Biene auf einer Blüte

Protecting bees from pesticides

Scientists in Colombia say they have developed a food supplement to protect bee's brains from damage from pesticides.
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 20, 202402:26 min
Thumbnail | DW Sendung Planet A

How can we harness gravity to solve our energy needs?

Gravity batteries are a new big hope for storing excess renewable electricity.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 23, 202411:56 min
