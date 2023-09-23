  1. Skip to content
'Those who risk their lives at sea do not invade,' pope says

Dmitry Ponyavin | Nita Blake-Persen
September 23, 2023

Pope Francis has called on European governments to do more for migrants arriving on their shores. He said migration is neither an "invasion" nor an "emergency" but a long-term reality, which must be addressed "with wise foresight."

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wj5h
A satellite image shows smoke billowing from a Russian Black Sea Navy HQ after a missile strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Sevastopol, Crimea, September 22.
Live

Ukraine updates: Russia-occupied Crimea reports more strikes

ConflictsSeptember 23, 2023
