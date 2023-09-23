'Those who risk their lives at sea do not invade,' pope says

MigrationEurope'Those who risk their lives at sea do not invade,' pope saysTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMigrationEuropeDmitry Ponyavin | Nita Blake-Persen09/23/2023September 23, 2023Pope Francis has called on European governments to do more for migrants arriving on their shores. He said migration is neither an "invasion" nor an "emergency" but a long-term reality, which must be addressed "with wise foresight."https://p.dw.com/p/4Wj5hAdvertisement