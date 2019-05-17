 Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt, Nico Schulz: Borussia Dortmund buy big and early | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 22.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt, Nico Schulz: Borussia Dortmund buy big and early

Borussia Dortmund have dived head first into the transfer market as they seek to challenge Bayern Munich. The club have already loaded up with three stars from Bundesliga rivals. DW looks at their potential roles.

Dortmund's English midfielder Jadon Sancho (L) and Mönchengladbach's Belgian forward Thorgan Hazard vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Mönchengladbach in Dortmund, western Germany, on December 21, 2018. (Getty Images/AFP/P. Stollarz)

Thorgan Hazard — Sancho's cover? 

Not one, but two Hazard transfers were among the biggest rumors leading up to this summer's transfer window. Yes, Real Madrid are sure to want Chelsea's Eden — but Borussia Dortmund have been after his little brother Thorgan (pictured above, right) for some time too. On Wednesday it became official, with BVB announcing the former Gladbach midfielder had signed a five-year contract.

The 26-year-old, who said prior to the deal becoming official that he was looking forward to teaming up with countryman Axel Witsel, has improved his productivity in each of his five Bundesliga seasons with the other Borussia. This past season he scored 13 goals in 35 matches in all competitions.

As is the usual custom, no transfer fee was announced by either club, but it is thought to be in the €25-30 million ($27.9-33.5 million) range.

Hazard can play on either flank for BVB, and will provide more experience for a team who relied on the teenage talents of Jadon Sancho (above left) and Jacob Bruun Larsen for much of this season. 

The Belgian international is one of three early moves for Dortmund, whose near-miss in the Bundesliga title race appears to have emboldened the club on the transfer market.
Julian Brandt — Reus' playmate

Julian Brandt and Kai Havertz celebrate a goal for Bayer Leverkusen against Augsburg — April 7, 2019. 1:4 (imago/S. Simon)

The promising Brandt-Havertz tag team only had a single season to shine together

Just hours after BVB announced the purchase of Hazard, the club confirmed the move for Leverkusen attacking midfielder Julian Brandt has also been completed. The 23-year old Brandt moves from the Rhineland to the Ruhr district on a €25-million release clause, and like Hazard has signed a contract that will keep him at the club until 2024. 

The versatile playmaker had struck up a remarkable partnership with teenage sensation Kai Havertz at Bayer Leverkusen this past season, scoring seven goals and laying on 14 assists in all competitions.

Brandt broke into the Germany team after the 2016 Euros and Dortmund will hope he can relieve Marco Reus of some of his creative duties in the final third. Dortmund's main attacking impetus still comes from a 29-year-old whose career record with injuries is patchy, to say the least.

Brandt would give Lucien Favre more options in attacking midfield, and might even allow the coach to consider playing Reus at the tip of the spear. Though happiest in the center, Brandt is also more than capable of occupying either flank in Favre's 4-2-3-1 formation.

Nico Schulz — Schmelzer's heir

Nico Schulz of Germany celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the 2020 UEFA European Championships Group C qualifying match between Netherlands and Germany at Johan Cruyff Arena on March 24, 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. z (Getty Images/D. Mouhtaropoulos)

On signing, Schulz said: 'I believe that I can help the team with my style of play'

Dortmund's first announced reinforcement came from Hoffenheim, with the club confirming the signing of left-sided defender Nico Schulz on Tuesday. He signed a five-year contract for a reported €27 million transfer fee.

While he can no longer be considered a youngster at 26, he developed quickly during two seasons under Julian Nagelsmann and broke into the German national team setup in that period. 

Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi consistently kept Dortmund mainstay and club captain Marcel Schmelzer out of the team this season. But with the highly-rated Morocco international signaling his intent on returning to Spain, now that task at left back could fall to Schulz on a regular basis. 

DW recommends

Borussia Dortmund fans filled with optimism despite missing out on Bundesliga title

As the last matchday of the Bundesliga season approached, many were thrilled by the prospect of Borussia Dortmund winning the title. Despite that not happening, their fans had their reasons to celebrate. (18.05.2019)  

DW's Bundesliga season awards

As the curtain falls on a thrilling Bundesliga season, it's time to reflect on who were the best teams and players. The DW Sports team give their thoughts on the standout performers in Germany's top flight this season. (20.05.2019)  

Related content

DFB-Pokal 2018/19 Halbfinale | Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München | Niko Kovac

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund primed for decision day 17.05.2019

As we approach the final day of the Bundesliga season, the title race is yet to be decided. Bayern Munich are in the driver's seat, but, if they lose, Borussia Dortmund could still become Bundesliga champions.

Fussball Bundesliga l SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund

Germany squad omits Mario Götze again 22.05.2019

Mario Götze's improved form late in the season for Dortmund has not caught Joachim Löw's eye. The Germany coach is looking to other attacking options, including teenager Kai Havertz and new BVB signing Julian Brandt.

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich vs. Dortmund: The turning points in a tense Bundesliga title race 18.05.2019

For the first time since 2009-10, the Bundesliga title race was decided on the final day of the season. But how has the battle between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund unfolded? DW rewinds the tapes.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  