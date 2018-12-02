 Thomson Reuters media group to nix thousands of jobs | News | DW | 04.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Thomson Reuters media group to nix thousands of jobs

The Canadian news provider announced a number of cost-cutting measures as shares reached a record high. The company will also close 30 percent of its global news offices.

Thomson Reuters Logo

Canadian media firm Thomson Reuters said on Tuesday that it was slashing 3,200 jobs in the next two years. The move was announced as part of a raft of cost-cutting measures, which includes a new focus on its tax and legal businesses.

The company also plans to close 30 percent of its global locations, reducing the number to 133 offices by 2020.

The information and news provider recently completed the sale of a 55-percent stake in its Financial & Risk unit to private equity firm Blackstone Group.

Thomson Reuters has not confirmed which parts of the company will be up on the chopping block, but Co-Chief Operating Officer Neil Masterson said that staff had already been made aware of 90 percent of the cuts.

Shares high, news to stay

Shares in the company hit a historical high after the news, rising as much as 3.2 percent on Tuesday. Shares have rallied by a total of 40 percent since May.

Reuters News service amounts to only about 6 percent of Thomson Reuters' sales revenue, but the company insists it is still a vital art of the business.

"We believe he can make Reuters News an even greater part of our growth story going forward," said CEO Jim Smith.

The company's news sector just got a new leader on Monday, when Michael Friedenberg joined as president of its news and media operations.

es/jm (Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Bayer pharma workers protest 12,000 worldwide job losses

Despite a pledge not to have lay-offs until 2025, a "significant number" of the job cuts at Bayer will be in Germany. More than 1,000 employees in the western city of Wuppertal came out to protest a plant closure. (03.12.2018)  

Ryanair warns of Irish job cuts as staff in EU strike

Ryanair cabin crew protests across Europe have caused 600 flights to be cancelled with 100,000 passengers affected. The strikes come as more than 300 Ryanair staff in Ireland are warned they may lose their jobs. (25.07.2018)  

One in five working Germans is marginally employed

Each year, tens of thousands more Germans are underemployed or have to take a second part-time job to make ends meet. Opposition politicians fear the state is subsidizing greedy employers. (03.11.2018)  

General Motors to slash 14,700 jobs in US and Canada

Auto giant General Motors will close a number of plants but says that most of the layoffs will be white-collar jobs. The company also wants to shift resources away from conventional cars to trucks, SUVs and electric. (26.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Deutschland | Demonstration von Bayer-Beschäftigten in Wuppertal

Bayer pharma workers protest 12,000 worldwide job losses 03.12.2018

Despite a pledge not to have lay-offs until 2025, a "significant number" of the job cuts at Bayer will be in Germany. More than 1,000 employees in the western city of Wuppertal came out to protest a plant closure.

Bayer AG Logo

German pharma giant Bayer to cut 12,000 jobs worldwide 29.11.2018

Pharmaceutical company Bayer is heading for a restructuring that would see it shed 12,000 jobs in various countries, the firm's representatives said. The German giant took over US-based Monsanto earlier this year.

General Motors

General Motors to slash 14,700 jobs in US and Canada 26.11.2018

Auto giant General Motors will close a number of plants but says that most of the layoffs will be white-collar jobs. The company also wants to shift resources away from conventional cars to trucks, SUVs and electric.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 