 Thomas Tuchel: Paris Saint-Germain fire German coach — reports | News | DW | 24.12.2020

News

Thomas Tuchel: Paris Saint-Germain fire German coach — reports

Tuchel led PSG to last season's Champions League final, where they lost to Bayern Munich. However, this season has been more problematic for the German, where the club have already lost four matches in the French league.

Ex-Paris St Germain coach Thomas Tuchel

Paris St Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has been fired, according to media reports

Thomas Tuchel has been fired by Paris Saint-Germain, according to French and German media reports on Thursday.

The French champions relieved the German coach of his duties following a lackluster start to the domestic campaign, where they have already lost four matches in Ligue 1, more than all of last season.

Germany's Bild newspaper and French sports daily L'Equipe said that club bosses informed Tuchel of their decision late Wednesday, in the immediate aftermath of a 4-0 win against Strasbourg. He still had six months remaining on his three-year contract.

Watch video 04:12

Why German coaches are the best

Home discomfort

PSG have qualified for the last-16 of the Champions League but it is their form domestically that has ultimately cost Tuchel his job.

The French club enter the winter break in third position in the table, a point behind Lyon and Lille. PSG suffered a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of table-topping Lyon on December 13 before a goalless draw at Lille on Sunday.

Tuchel arrived in the French capital in 2018 having previously coached Borussia Dortmund. 

He won several domestic titles with PSG, including two successive league titles. Tuchel led the French outfit to the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history in the summer of 2019, only to come up short against Bayern Munich.

Watch video 01:36

Bayern Munich defeats PSG to win Champions League

Pochettino favorite

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the front-runner to replace Tuchel. The Argentine spent two years at PSG during his playing career.

  • Europapokal Finale FC Bayern München v Atletico Madrid 1974 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Bayern Munich reclaim Europe's throne

    1974: First European title — over Atletico in Brussels

    Sepp Maier holds the Cup high as Franz Roth (fourth from right) jumps for joy. Bayern Munich have just won their first European Cup — but they really had to work for it. After the final ended in a 1-1 draw, the teams had to face each other in a replay two days later to decide it. This time Bayern won easily, 4-0.

  • Fußball - Europacup-Finale - Bayern München gegen Leeds United (picture-alliance/empics)

    Bayern Munich reclaim Europe's throne

    1975: Repeat against Leeds in Paris

    No wonder there was a charged atmosphere at the Parc des Princes! Not only did the referee fail to award Leeds a clear penalty after a foul by Bayern's Franz Beckenbauer, but after the English side scored, he called back the goal for no apparent reason. Bayern capitalized with a 2-0 win on goals by Franz Roth and Gerd Müller (right), who is trying to calm down the fiery Billy Bremner.

  • Fussball, Finale Europapokal der Landesmeister (picture-alliance/S. Simon)

    Bayern Munich reclaim Europe's throne

    1976: Threepeat against St. Etienne in Glasgow

    Bayern Munich's third consecutive European Cup final victory isn't exactly a spectacular one either. Opponents St. Etienne had two attempts come back off what was then still a square post at Hampden Park. The photo shows the only goal of the match, as Franz Roth beat Ivan Curkovic with a free kick in the 57th minute to give Bayern the 1-0 victory.

  • Aston Villa-Bayern Muenchen (picture-alliance/S. Simon)

    Bayern Munich reclaim Europe's throne

    1982: Losing to Aston Villa

    Karl-Heinz Rummenige, Dieter Hoeness and Paul Breitner (left to right) are clearly not amused after Bayern Munich fell to English League champions Aston Villa. This time, luck was not on their side: they dominated play, but Dieter Hoeness' goal was disallowed for no apparent reason. England international Peter Withe scored the only goal Villa would need for the victory.

  • Europapokal Finale Porto v Bayern München 1987 (picture-alliance/empics)

    Bayern Munich reclaim Europe's throne

    1987: Defeat in Vienna

    Another bitter European Cup final defeat for Bayern, as the German side blows a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 to Porto. Having taken the lead on 25 minutes, the Bayern train started to come off the rails with this legendary back-heel goal by Algeria's Rabah Madjer (second from left) in the 77th minute. Four minutes later, Juary would get tthe winner for a 2-1 final for Porto.

  • Europapokal Finale Manchester United - Bayern München 1999 (picture-alliance/ULMER)

    Bayern Munich reclaim Europe's throne

    1999: United strike twice in injury time

    Bayern Munich's first final of the Champions League era was even more bitter. Up 1-0 for most of the game, Manchester United won a corner as the contest entered injury time and Teddy Sheringham equalized at the death. Incredibly, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer quickly scored a second to win it for United deep into injury time. Bayern captain Stefan Effenberg (right) can't believe what has just transpired.

  • Europapokal Finale FC Valencia - Bayern München 2001 (picture-alliance/ULMER)

    Bayern Munich reclaim Europe's throne

    2001: Valencia vanquished in Milan

    Two years later, Bayern Munich were back in the final and this one had a very different outcome. After Bayern and Spanish outfit Valencia remained level at 1-1 following extra time, the match had to be decided on penalties. Goalkeeper Oliver Kahn (holding the trophy aloft) made three saves in the shootout to help Bayern to their first Champions League title.

  • Europapokal Finale Inter Mailand Bayern München 2010 Diego Milito (Imago)

    Bayern Munich reclaim Europe's throne

    2010: Milito sinks Bayern in Madrid

    Diego Milito (right) spoiled Bayern Munich's evening at the Santiago Bernabeu as their defense simply couldn't contain the Argentine striker. Milito scored both goals in a well-deserved 2-0 win for Inter, who were coached by Jose Mourinho at the time.

  • Fussball Bastian Schweinsteiger Championsleague Finale FC Chelsea - FC Bayern München (picture alliance/dpa/sampics/S. Matzke)

    Bayern Munich reclaim Europe's throne

    2012: Losing to Chelsea at home

    It could hardly have been more bitter than this as Bayern lose to Chelsea in Munich. With the score tied 1-1 after extra time, the match needed to be decided in a shootout. Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer stopped the first penalty, but Chelsea were flawless from then on. Then Ivica Olic was foiled by Chelsea keeper Petr Cech, while Bastian Schweinsteiger (photo) saw his effort come back off the post.

  • Arjen Robben (AFP/Getty Images/A. Yates)

    Bayern Munich reclaim Europe's throne

    2013: Victory in all-German affair in London

    Arjen Robben is the hero in the all-German final at Wembley. The Dutch striker scores the winning goal in the penultimate minute to give the Bayern a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund, then coached by Jürgen Klopp. After having won the Bundesliga and the Champions League, Jupp Heynckes' side would go on to win the German Cup to complete the treble.

  • Champions League Finale 2020 Paris vs Bayern München | Sieger Bayern München (Getty Images/AFP/M. Childs)

    Bayern Munich reclaim Europe's throne

    2020: Win against Paris Saint-Germain

    At the end of an unprecedented season, Bayern produced an unprecedented success story clinching the club's second treble with their sixth Champions League title. Paris-born Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the game to close out the finals tournament in Lisbon. Given its abbreviated form, the German record titleholders won all 11 games in the competition - a first in Champions League history.

    Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons


