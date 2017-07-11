Thomas Tuchel: Paris Saint-Germain fire German coach — reports

Thomas Tuchel has been fired by Paris Saint-Germain, according to French and German media reports on Thursday.

The French champions relieved the German coach of his duties following a lackluster start to the domestic campaign, where they have already lost four matches in Ligue 1, more than all of last season.

Germany's Bild newspaper and French sports daily L'Equipe said that club bosses informed Tuchel of their decision late Wednesday, in the immediate aftermath of a 4-0 win against Strasbourg. He still had six months remaining on his three-year contract.

Home discomfort

PSG have qualified for the last-16 of the Champions League but it is their form domestically that has ultimately cost Tuchel his job.

The French club enter the winter break in third position in the table, a point behind Lyon and Lille. PSG suffered a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of table-topping Lyon on December 13 before a goalless draw at Lille on Sunday.

Tuchel arrived in the French capital in 2018 having previously coached Borussia Dortmund.

He won several domestic titles with PSG, including two successive league titles. Tuchel led the French outfit to the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history in the summer of 2019, only to come up short against Bayern Munich.

Pochettino favorite

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the front-runner to replace Tuchel. The Argentine spent two years at PSG during his playing career.