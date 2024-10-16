Tuchel new England men's football team coach — a smart move?

German tactician Thomas Tuchel will manage England's men's football squad. What led to his appointment, and how has it been received?

Why is everybody talking about Thomas Tuchel?

Exactly four months after long-term coach Gareth Southgate quit the England job following the team's Euro 2024 final loss to Spain in Berlin, his replacement has been unveiled. The appointment of former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel, who will take over officially on January 1, is not without controversy.

While he is not England's first foreign manager – the late Sven-Goran Eriksson, of Sweden, and Italian boss Fabio Capello have both taken on the role – his nationality is of concern to some sections of English society and media. While the feeling is not entirely reciprocated, England see Germany as their biggest footballing rivals.

Tuchel had been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the 2023-24 season in messy circumstances. He previously coached English Premier League team Chelsea, with whom he won the Champions League.

What has Thomas Tuchel said?

In his first press conference as England coach, Tuchel confirmed that he had signed an 18-month contract and said he was looking forward to working back in England.

"The job is just about football, and I wasn’t sure about that before I went to the interview," he said.

"It suits my way of working. I always wanted to return to England. It’s here that I have the best memories. I know there are some trophies missing. I want to help to make it happen."

He also said he felt he could handle the pressure of the job and described himself as an "emotional person" before a remark that might not be well received in his homeland.

"It’s the biggest job in world football," he said of his new role.

"I'm sorry, I just have a German passport but the supporters felt my passion for the English Premier League, my passion for the country, how I love to live here."

But he would not be drawn on whether he would go as far as singing the national anthem.

"I have not made my decision yet. Your anthem is very moving. I have experienced it a few times, at the FA Cup final for example. I have until March. I will always show my respect to the country. But I will take my time."

How have others reacted?

It's fair to say that reaction in England has been mixed. While there are plenty who think that Tuchel's track record, which includes a Bundesliga title, the German Cup and several trophy wins in France with Paris-Saint Germain make him the best available, others are frustrated and saddened that the country that operates the richest league in the world can't find a native coach. Germany, by contrast, have never appointed a foreign boss.

Harry Kane will be hoping his old Bayern Munich coach can finally help him and England win a trophy Image: Annegret Hilse/REUTERS

England captain Harry Kane, who worked with Tuchel at Bayern Munich last season, had plenty of praise for his former boss just before the appointment was announced.

"I know Thomas well from last year and [he's a] fantastic coach and fantastic person," Kane said.

Why did England want Thomas Tuchel?

The dearth of English coaches with top-level experience forced the Football Association's (FA) hand somewhat. And Tuchel's availability and interest, in contrast to other high profile bosses like Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, made the process appear straightforward. Tuchel's record also speaks for itself. England have not won a major men's trophy since 1966, despite reaching the final of the last two Euros, and bosses at the FA believe the German's experience in winning major honors counts for plenty.

"Thomas was very impressive and stood out with his vast expertise and his drive," said English FA CEO Mark Bullingham.

"Fundamentally we wanted to hire a coaching team to give us the best possible chance of winning a major tournament, and we believe they will do just that. Thomas and the team have a single-minded focus on giving us the best possible chance to win the World Cup in 2026."

What are the reservations?

Tuchel is regarded as tactically astute, if not a man that builds the most entertaining sides, but has not stayed at a club for more than two years since his breakthrough at Bundesliga side Mainz.

He left Dortmund immediately after winning the German Cup in 2017, with club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke describing Tuchel as a "difficult person." He similarly fell out with the top brass at PSG, after saying he felt like "more of a politician than a coach” and criticizing the Qatari-owned club's transfer policy.

"We did not like these statements. The club did not like them, neither did I personally like them," said sporting director Leonardo, in October 2020, before sacking Tuchel two months later.

Thomas Tuchel and Hans-Joachim Watzke fell out, in a pattern that has become familiar Image: imago/Joachim Sielski

His dismissal from Chelsea also came with rumors of disagreements with new owner Todd Boehly about Tuchel's role in recruitment, while his Bayern exit came amid reports of significant disagreements with some of the players, including Germany captain Joshua Kimmich.

Who will Thomas Tuchel's first England match be against?

We don't quite know yet. Interim coach Lee Carsley will take charge for the remainder of England's Nations League campaign, which concludes in mid-November. Tuchel will then take over on January 1.

As a result, his first match is likely to be in the March international break, giving him time to re-familiarize himself with the Premier League where the vast majority of England's players ply their trade. Those March fixtures with be the first qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America and the draw has not yet been made. The scrutiny will be intense, though Tuchel ‘s past partially prepares him for that. He'll know that triumph in 2026 will mean any qualms over his nationality would be set aside.

Edited by: Chuck Penfold