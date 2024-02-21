  1. Skip to content
Thomas Tuchel and Bayern to part ways in the summer

February 21, 2024

Bayern Munich have announced that they will part ways with head coach Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season. The German record titleholders are facing up to their first year without silverware since 2012.

Thomas Tuchel
News of Tuchel's departure comes on the back of Bayern losing three straight games for the first time since 2015Image: David Inderlied/dpa/picture alliance

Eight-points adrift in the Bundesliga title race, out of the DFB Pokal and at risk in the Champions League, Bayern Munich have reacted to the prospect of their first trophyless season since the 2011-12 campaign. 

The German record titleholders announced officially on Wednesday that they will part ways with head coach Thomas Tuchel in the summer. Tuchel's contract at Bayern was due to run until 2025.

