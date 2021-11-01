A product of Bayern Munich's academy, Thomas Müller is one of the Bundesliga club's most popular and versatile players. He is also pretty much a local boy, having grown up a few dozen kilometers south of Munich.

The sometimes awkward looking but usually effective Bayern Munich star made his debut with the Bundesliga club in 2008. He's played scores of games and won numerous honours with Germany's most successful club. He was also part of the 2014 side that won the World Cup in Brazil.