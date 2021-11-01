Visit the new DW website

Thomas Müller

A product of Bayern Munich's academy, Thomas Müller is one of the Bundesliga club's most popular and versatile players. He is also pretty much a local boy, having grown up a few dozen kilometers south of Munich.

The sometimes awkward looking but usually effective Bayern Munich star made his debut with the Bundesliga club in 2008. He's played scores of games and won numerous honours with Germany's most successful club. He was also part of the 2014 side that won the World Cup in Brazil.

23.10.2021, Fussball 1. Bundesliga 2021/2022, 9. Spieltag, FC Bayern M¸nchen - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, in der Allianz-Arena M¸nchen. Joshua Kimmich FC Bayern M¸nchen nachdenklich ***DFL and DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.*** *** 23 10 2021, Football 1 Bundesliga 2021 2022, Matchday 9, FC Bayern Munich TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, at Allianz Arena Munich Joshua Kimmich FC Bayern Munich reflective DFL and DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video

The Kimmich non-vacc controversy 01.11.2021

FC Bayern player Joshua Kimmich is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Kimmich’s words seem at odds with 'We Kick Corona'. A campaign he founded with teammate Leon Goretzka.
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Bayern Munich v Dynamo Kyiv - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 29, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their first goal with Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Champions League: Leroy Sané all smiles in big Bayern Munich win 29.09.2021

Bayern Munich got the win expected of them at home against Dynamo Kyiv, but it was the performance of former Schalke winger Leroy Sané that caught the eye.
30/06/2021 Fußball: EM, Pressekonferenz Deutschland.Fußball: EM, Nach dem Aus der deutschen Mannschaft gegen England, Online-Pressekonferenz. Der scheidende Bundestrainer Joachim Löw nimmt an der Pressekonferenz teil.

Joachim Löw: 'I take responsibility for Germany's early Euro 2020 exit' 30.06.2021

After 15 years, Germany head coach Joachim Löw hands over to Hansi Flick following another poor tournament. At his final press conference, Löw wished his successor well, admitted to some mistakes and took a look back.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 29, 2021 England manager Gareth Southgate and Germany coach Joachim Loew after the match Pool via REUTERS/John Sibley

Euro 2020: Germany's Joachim Löw era ends with loss to England 29.06.2021

Germany's Euro 2020 ended with a defeat in London against England. For Joachim Löw, the end of the tournament also meant the end of his career as head coach.

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - Germany v Hungary - Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany - June 23, 2021 Germany's Thomas Mueller reacts Pool via REUTERS/Christof Stache

Thomas Müller: Germany's resurgent 'Raumdeuter' urges Harry Kane to be patient 26.06.2021

Much was made of Joachim Löw recalling two of the three players he axed after Russia 2018. Thomas Müller's return has shown just how pivotal he is to Germany, and he also has a message for England's Harry Kane.
Germany's Leon Goretzka, left, challenges Portugal's Renato Sanches during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and Germany at the football arena stadium in Munich, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Christof Stache/Pool via AP)

Euro 2020: Leon Goretzka ready to help banged-up Germany 22.06.2021

Germany’s win against Portugal was emphatic, but it also came at a price. With Thomas Müller struggling with injury, Joachim Löw might be forced to rely on his squad depth sooner rather than later.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - France v Germany - Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany - June 15, 2021 Germany coach Joachim Loew Pool via REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Euro 2020: Germany need to get 'into competitive mode' 18.06.2021

Joachim Löw gave a lengthy speech to his Germany team a day before their game against Portugal at Euro 2020. Germany don’t need to win to advance, but another defeat would put this side in a corner.

Thomas Müller: The space interpreter 02.06.2021

Thomas Müller is one of a kind. What he does on the pitch looks simple, but what is it exactly that he does? His stats reveal he's a football genius.

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - JUNE 02: Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels of Germany look on during the international friendly match between Germany and Denmark at on June 02, 2021 in Innsbruck, Austria. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Germany return of Müller and Hummels ruined by Poulsen 02.06.2021

RB Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen's late equalizer put a dampener on the Germany return of Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller. Joachim Löw's side looked good in patches but their weaknesses remain just days before Euro 2020.
26/05/2021 Blick auf den Trainingsplatz in Seefeld. Im Hintergrund die Sprungschanzen, die Toni-Seelos-Olympiaschanzen. Vorne sind die Konterfeis der Nationalspieler auf einem Sichtzaun angebracht. Die Mannschaft haelt vom 28.05.2021 bis zum 06.06.2021 das Trainingslager in Seefeld ab. GES/ Fussball/ Trainingslager der Deutschen Fussball-Nationalmannschaft in Seefeld, 26.05.2021 Football / Soccer: Trainingscamp German national Football Team, Seefeld, Tyrol, May 26, 2021

Euro 2020: Germany get to work in the mountains with lofty ambitions 01.06.2021

Germany's preparations for Euro 2020 have begun as Joachim Löw's side looks to make the most of the sun in Seefeld, Austria. With Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels returning, are Germany in with a chance again?
Bundestrainer Joachim Löw steht nach der Ankunft der ersten Spieler vor dem Hotel Nidum, in dem die deutsche Fußball-Nationalmannschaft während ihres EM-Trainingslagers in Tirol wohnt. Das Training der DFB-Auswahl vor der EM-Endrunde wird im nahegelegenen Seefeld stattfinden.

Joachim Löw putting together final pieces of Germany's Euro 2020 puzzle 31.05.2021

The European Championships will be the final act of a defining era for the German national team under Joachim Löw. The 61-year-old is looking to set plans in stone, starting with Wednesday's friendly against Denmark.
FOTOMONTAGE: Bericht:Bundestrainer Joachim Jogi LOEW,LÖW (GER) nominiert Thomas MUELLER fuer die EM Holt Loew zwei Weltmeister zurueck?-Thomas MUELLER und Mats HUMMELS offen fuer Rueckkehr zur Nationalmannschaft. Archivfoto: Schlussjubel Thomas MUELLER (Mv¢Ç_¬ÜLLER) (GER),Aktion,Jubel,Freude,Begeisterung nach Elfmeterschiessen,hi.Mats HUMMELS (GER). Viertelfinale Spiel M47, Deutschland (GER)-Italien (ITA) 6-5 i.E. am 02.07.2016 in Bordeaux,Stade Velodrome Fussball EM 2016 in Frankreich vom 10.06. - 10.07.2016. vÇ¬

Euro 2020: Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels in Germany squad 19.05.2021

Joachim Löw has recalled World Cup winners Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller for the upcoming Euros. The outgoing Germany coach has also given a rising Bayern Munich star a chance and sprung a surprise or two.
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final Second Leg - Paris St Germain v Bayern Munich - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 13, 2021 Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Euro 2020: Thomas Müller handed Germany recall after starring role at Bayern Munich 18.05.2021

Germany coach Joachim Löw has recalled Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller to the national team for the upcoming Euro 2020. Müller hasn't played for Germany since November 2018 but his form for Bayern has won him a spot.
FOTOMONTAGE: Thomas Mueller-Rueckkehr ins DFB Team moeglich. Archivfoto: Thomas MUELLER M LLER,Bayern Muenchen, skeptisch, Aktion,Einzelbild,angeschnittenes Einzelmotiv,Halbfigur,halbe Figur. Fussball 1. Bundesliga Saison 2020/2021,23.Spieltag,Spieltag23 FC Bayern Muenchen-1.FC Koeln 5-1, am 27.02.2021 ALLIANZ ARENA. *** FOTOMONTAGE Thomas Mueller Rueckkehr ins DFB Team moeglich Archivfoto Thomas MUELLER M LLER,Bayern Muenchen , skeptical, action,single image,cropped single subject,half figure,half figure Football 1 Bundesliga Saison 2020 2021,23 Spieltag,Matchday23 FC Bayern Muenchen 1 FC Koeln 5 1, am 27 02 2021 ALLIANZ ARENA

Opinion: Thomas Müller is Joachim Löw's last throw of the dice 01.04.2021

Germany's humiliation at the hands of North Macedonia has reapplied the pressure on Joachim Löw. With the European Football Championship just over two months away, he must reinstate Thomas Müller to the national team.
Bayern Munich's German forward Thomas Mueller reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match FC Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid in Munich, southern Germany on October 21, 2020. (Photo by ANDREAS GEBERT / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS GEBERT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The top 10 Champions League goalscorers (plus one) 16.03.2021

Bayern Munich's Thomas Müller is close to joining the top 10 all-time Champions League goalscorers. One more goal will see him join an impressive list of current and past strikers.

14.11.2020, Sachsen, Leipzig: Fußball: Nations League A, Gruppenphase, Gruppe 4, 5. Spieltag, Deutschland - Ukraine in der Red Bull Arena. Joachim Löw, Trainer von Deutschland, fasst an seinen Kragen. WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. Foto: Robert Michael/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Joachim Löw: Germany ready for 'regeneration' but not before Euro 2020 11.03.2021

Departing Germany head coach Joachim Löw believes the country has a bright footballing future, but he's not part of it. However, he insists he's the man to lead Germany, and perhaps some familiar faces, at Euro 2020.
