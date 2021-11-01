Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A product of Bayern Munich's academy, Thomas Müller is one of the Bundesliga club's most popular and versatile players. He is also pretty much a local boy, having grown up a few dozen kilometers south of Munich.
The sometimes awkward looking but usually effective Bayern Munich star made his debut with the Bundesliga club in 2008. He's played scores of games and won numerous honours with Germany's most successful club. He was also part of the 2014 side that won the World Cup in Brazil.
After 15 years, Germany head coach Joachim Löw hands over to Hansi Flick following another poor tournament. At his final press conference, Löw wished his successor well, admitted to some mistakes and took a look back.
Much was made of Joachim Löw recalling two of the three players he axed after Russia 2018. Thomas Müller's return has shown just how pivotal he is to Germany, and he also has a message for England's Harry Kane.
Germany coach Joachim Löw has recalled Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller to the national team for the upcoming Euro 2020. Müller hasn't played for Germany since November 2018 but his form for Bayern has won him a spot.