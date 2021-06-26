Thomas Müller: Germany's resurgent 'Raumdeuter' urges Harry Kane to be patient

Whether on the training field, social media or during a game, a laugh and a joke from Thomas Müller is never far away.
As Germany's players signed autographs on Saturday for around 300 fans from around the area near their base camp in Bavaria, Müller was full of jokes.
When Kai Havertz responded to a question as to who would win the Euros with "Germany," Müller responded: "Great work Kai, you've qualified for the team!"
The proud Bavarian's return to the Germany side was, in the end, unsurprising. His form and the lack of a clear attacking leader left Joachim Löw with little choice and, spurred on by the renewed energy of this being his final tournament, Löw brought back the man he banished in 2018.
With his loud voice - hence the nickname "Radio Müller" - Müller has always been a big personality in any squad.
But beyond the noise lies a brilliant, unique player, as he made clear back in an interview in 2011 when he described his role using the term Raumdeuter, the space interpreter.
Already at Euro 2020, Müller has made clear how important his interpretation is to this team.
Müller, the enabler
"At Bayern, we play with two wide attackers who we give the ball to and ask them to go into one-on-one situations, which means I have more time to find space and become a finisher again," said Müller at a press conference on Sunday, elaborating on the differences between his roles for Germany and his club.
"Here, though, I am more in the half spaces," he explained, referring to those important areas of the field inbetween the center and the wings. "It's more of a precursory role. I'm drawn to the ball, my job is create and to give impetus to the team."
Even though he is interpreting less and instigating more for Germany, the pockets of space he finds, occupies and exploits and the ripple effect that has on both the opposition and his teammates is immense.
Without Müller's movement, Kai Havertz could not have delivered the performance he did against Portugal. And, despite not being fully fit, his presence in the final 20 minutes against Hungary helped make life harder for a tiring Hungarian defense.
As for that troublesome knee injury, the plasters were off and Müller was back fully involved with the team on Saturday. The day off Löw had given the players on Friday appears to have done him some good. "If I had problems I wouldn't have trained today," he said. "I'm confident it won't be a problem for Tuesday."
Germany's collective spirit
Müller's return is enormous for Germany, and will pose problems for last-16 opponents England. The 31-year-old's ability to find or arrive in the space when the time is right has so far enabled his teammates to shine.
"We are a team that can only be successful if the collective works," Müller said. "We don't have one player who dominates world football; we have a lot of team players who understand how to play a key role. That is a strength of football in Germany. Whenever we've been successful, it was as a team."
The team-first mentality is what most champions are made of but, in Müller and his ability to manipulate space, Germany do indeed have a player who dominates.
His understanding of movement is what separates him from so many, and what Germany miss so much when he's missing. The only thing missing for Müller now are the goals.
"I haven't got into shooting positions as much as I would have liked but you can't have it all," said the Bayern Munich man. "I would like to score my first goal at the Euros but it's important that we win. If I have fewer goals or assists in my position, even though I'm still on the hunt for them, then I can also sleep well with that. I'll do what is needed to win."
With Havertz in great form and the likes of Leon Goretzka also stepping up from midfield, perhaps Germany need Müller's movement more than his goals at the moment.
Müller on Kane: 'Great strikers are patient'
However, when Müller was asked about England captain Harry Kane's troubles in front of goal, were it not for the word striker it sounded like Müller was talking about himself.
"The great strikers are patient. A striker is always waiting for his chances. Usually he has the fewest touches and, if it goes well, the biggest picture in the newspaper afterwards."
Other than his injury, Müller hasn't made the headlines so far at this tournament. However, come Wednesday morning, it won't be a surprise if his face is on the front pages.
After all, his timing - if not his jokes - has always been impeccable.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1909: England's amateurs on cloud nine
Some claim this 1909 game to be England's biggest ever win over Germany, although it doesn't exist in the official record books because of its amateur status. Hat tricks from Thomas C. Porter and Cyril E Dunning helped England to an emphatic 9-0 win at the long-since-demolished Oxford City ground.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1966: Goal controversy
Probably the most famous of all the meetings between the sides. Played at Wembley, the 1966 World Cup final was a thriller settled in extra time by one of the most controversial goals ever. More than 50 years have passed since England's 4-2 win and still the debate rages about whether England's third goal – the second of Geoff Hurst's hat trick – actually crossed the line.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1968: A measure of revenge for West Germany
With several players remaining from the 1966 World Cup final lineups, this friendly –played in Hanover – was seen as a chance for the West Germans to get their own back. A scrappy and overly physical encounter was settled in the 80th minute when Franz Beckenbauer's effort was deflected past England keeper Gordon Banks. It was England's first loss in continental Europe since 1963.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1970: West Germany stage Mexican comeback
The sides were drawn together in the quarterfinals of the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. England took a 2-0 lead but soon capitulated without goalkeeper Gordon Banks. Goals from Franz Beckenbauer and Uwe Seeler drew the Germans level before Gerd Müller settled the game in extra time for a 3-2 win. Four days later, British Prime Minister Harold Wilson blamed Labour's election loss on the defeat.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1972: West Germany outclass England twice
Another year, another quarterfinal meeting, this time at the European Championship. At the time knockouts were played over two legs, home and away. West Germany won 3-1 at Wembley thanks to a 26th Minute strike from Uli Hoeness and late goals from Günter Netzer and Gerd Müller. The sides drew 0-0 in the second leg in West Berlin and West Germany would go on to win the tournament.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1982: Knockout blow for England
In a tournament that employed a format with two separate group stages, a 0-0 draw was enough to knock England out and see West Germany through to the semis. They defeated France on penalties to make the final, but would fail to lift the trophy. West Germany would lose 3-1 to Italy at the Bernabeu in a final best remembered for Marco Tardelli's passionate celebration.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1990: Penalties, tension and tears in Turin
England's first semifinal since their triumph in 1966 saw them produce their best performance of Italia '90. Andreas Brehme put Germany ahead before Gary Lineker leveled for England late on. Then came Paul Gascoigne's tears after a yellow card that meant he would have missed the final. It went to penalties, and misses from Chris Waddle and Stuart Pearce (pictured) fatefully sent England home.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1996: It's coming home... to Germany
In their first home tournament since 1966, England met their rivals in the semifinal having seemingly exorcised their penalty demons against Spain in the previous round. An entertaining and even game, featuring the likes of Matthias Sammer and the imperious Germany captain Andreas Möller, somewhat inevitably came down to penalties. This time Gareth Southgate was the Englishman who missed.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
2000: Didi's farewell gift to Wembley
England had grand plans to mark the last game at their famous old stadium. The scene was a qualifying match for the 2002 World Cup, but it turned into a miserable farewell. A long-range strike from Dietmar Hamann was the only goal of a drab game. The defeat had far-reaching consequences for the hosts, with coach Kevin Keegan resigning immediately afterwards.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
2001: The miracle of Munich?
After the misery of their Wembley display earlier in the same qualifying group, England produced arguably their finest performance of the 21st century under Sven-Goran Eriksson in Munich. After Carsten Jancker opened the scoring, the visitors roared back into the game. Michael Owen (l.) bagged a hat trick while Steven Gerrard (r.) and Emile Heskey also notched goals in a 5-1 wolloping.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
2010: Crossbar controversy reigns again
A young and skillful Germany side overran England in this World Cup last-16 game in Bloemfontein, South Africa, but only led 2-1 heading towards halftime. Frank Lampard then unleashed a strike from distance that struck the underside of the bar and seemed to bounce down at least a meter over the line. But Uruguayan referee Jorge Larrionda failed to award the goal. Germany went on to win 4-1.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
2016: Comeback Lions hit three
It was only a friendly, but ahead of Euro 2016 a new-look England team came from two goals down to defeat Germany in Berlin. Deli Alli, aged just 19, stole the show as Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, and an injury-time winner from Erik Dier sealed a 3-2 win. England would crash out to Iceland in the round of 16 at the European Championship, Germany would lose to hosts France in the semifinal.
Author: Matt Pearson, Janek Speight