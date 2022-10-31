This will only hurt a little bit: A brief history of dental tools
Beeswax, bow drills and gold wire are just some of the tools dentists have used over 14,000 years of dentistry.
Toothpicking dates back over 14,000 years
Toothpicks are some of the most rudimentary tools used for dental surgery and hygiene. Italian researchers found evidence of dental surgery by toothpick in the body of a 25-year old man dating around 14,000 years ago. One of the man’s molar teeth contained a large cavity which had been picked at with a toothpick to remove infected tissue. At the time, toothpicks were made of bone and wood.
Dental drills
Researchers in Pakistan found evidence of dental drilling that dates back 9,000 years. The Neolithic dentists likely used bow drills with flint drill heads to drill holes in molars. The teeth of at least one individual show remarkably fine drilling. Today, electrical drills have replaced stone-aged flint and bow drills for more precise dental surgeries, but the principles are the same.
Fillings used to be made of beeswax
The first evidence of fillings dates back 6,500 years. Researchers in Slovenia found evidence of beeswax being used as a tooth filling in a Neolithic man. Fillings are used to fill cavities in a tooth after it has decayed. Modern fillings are made of several different materials, including resin, glass-ionomer cement, or Amalgam, which is a mixture of metals including silver and tin.
Scalpels, pincers, dental wire
Al-Zahrawi (936-1013 C.E.) was considered the greatest surgeon of the Middle Ages and the father of modern dentistry. He invented over 200 surgical tools, including different kinds of scalpels, pincers and gold wire to ligate loose teeth. His use of catgut for internal stitching is still used today.
The dentist/barber chair
Until around 200 years ago, barber surgeons commonly offered dental services. Equipped with razors, leeches and other medical tools, barber surgeons would offer services like teeth extractions after a haircut.
Dental prosthesis
Pierre Fauchard has also been described as a father of modern dentistry due to his pioneering work on dental prosthesis. Working in the late 17th and early 18th centuries, Fauchard invented many methods to replace lost teeth from carved ivory or gold. He also introduced the use of fitting braces to recorrect tooth positions.
Dental floss
The American Dental Association claims up to 80% of plaque can be removed by flossing. Dental floss was first invented by New Orleans dentist Levi Spear Parmly in 1819, but flossing didn’t become a common part of daily personal dental care routines until the 1970s. Macaques have been observed flossing with hair and feathers.
3D printers
Computer-aided design and 3D printing are changing modern dentistry. Dentists can now take a picture of an affected tooth, then use the photo to manufacture new implants on a 3D printer right then and there. 3D printers can be used to quickly manufacture custom prosthetics or tools, making dental surgery incredibly efficient and cost effective.