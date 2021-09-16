 This way home: A dog′s magnetic sense of direction | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 16.09.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

This way home: A dog's magnetic sense of direction

Dogs are known for their navigation skills. As with birds, cats and fish, dogs can find their way home from almost anywhere. We just don't know why.

A German Hunting Terrier, looks into a camera

Scientists say dogs may use the Earth's magnetic field to navigate their way

It would take you or me three days straight, walking without a break, to go the 350+ kilometers (217 miles) from Savoie in the French Alps to Nimes in the country's south. And we would probably need a GPS device to navigate our way.  

Well, we're not dogs, are we? But that is a shame, because a 2-year-old hunting terrier called Pablo walked that very distance all by himself. 

Pablo was on a camping vacation with his family when he went missing at a pit stop on the French-Swiss border. 

A few days later, he resurfaced at the family home in Nimes — hundreds of kilometers away. The question is: How did he do it?

Our trusty friends

We have known about canine navigation skills for years. Perhaps we even envy dogs because of their sense of direction. We've certainly used them for it: During World War I, for instance, European armies used dogs as messengers, letting them carry letters and instructions to the danger of the frontlines in battle. 

But there is little research into why canine navigation skills are so good. Scientists have studied other animals, such migratory birds and reptiles, far more than dogs. 

"Our knowledge of dogs' sense of direction is mainly anecdotal," says Hynek Burda, Zoologist at the Czech University of Life Sciences. 

Burda says we've assumed in the past that dogs rely on a sense of smell to find their way. But that is starting to change as he and his team have a compelling theory. 

They think dogs may use the Earth's magnetic field. 

 

A hidden GPS? 

It all goes back to 2013 when Burda noticed that dogs crouched down to defecate or urinate in a north-south orientation. 

Burda's team ran a study and came up with a possible explanation: That dogs can sense the Earth's magnetic field. That sense is called magnetoreception — it's like an internal compass. 

They were left wondering whether dogs could use that internal compass to find their way around. And seven years later, the team collected its first evidence to suggest that, indeed, dogs can. 

Using GPS, they analyzed the routes that hunting dogs took to return to their owners after they had chased an animal over unfamiliar terrain. 

They were surprised to learn that those dogs that walked back via a new route — instead of retracing their steps — had started off by running along a north-south axis for about 20 meters (65 feet) before choosing a way back. Burda calls it the "compass run."  

"We think dogs do the run to recalibrate an internal compass, like a navigation system in a car that needs a few seconds to figure out the car's location," says Burda. 

Those dogs that performed a compass run ended up returning to their owners via a more efficient route than the others.  

Watch video 02:55

Can dogs sniff out cancer?

Finding home from anywhere 

The same internal dog compass is what might have saved Ziggy's life. 

One night, a few years ago, the Jack Russell Terrier strayed from his family's home in Ireland. After crossing through a forest, he reached a road and was hit by a car. 

But despite being unable to move his back legs, Ziggy made his way home. 

His owner, Tom Prendergast, saw Ziggy appear from the pitch-black of night, dragging himself up the driveway. 

"I was surprised he was able to find his way back in his state. But I also always knew he had a great sense of navigation. I'd trust him to find home from pretty much anywhere," said Prendergast of the experience.  

 

Ziggy, a Jack Russell from Ireland

Ziggy, a Jack Russell, survived being hit by a car and found his way back

If Ziggy used the Earth's magnetic field to guide him home, he's clearly not the only dog to have done it. 

But other animals seem to have a similar ability, too. The problem is that those internal compasses are still a bit of a scientific mystery.

Navigators of the sea 

Salmon are some of the most remarkable navigators known to science. 

After hatching in a sweet water river, salmon set off on an epic journey in the North Atlantic Ocean. The journey can last years, sometimes stretching 9,000 kilometers, before the fish turn around and head back to the natal stream where they breed. 

Scientists have found small deposits of magnetite — a magnetic mineral — in the sinuses of salmon. So, scientists think salmon may have a compass in their nose.  

In a book called Nature's Compass, James and Carol Grant Gould say salmon navigate their impressive trek by pairing information from their internal compass with other information collected from their surroundings as they swim, such as cues from natural light or the stars.  

Norwegian Atlantic Salmon

After travelling the ocean, salmon navigate back to the rivers and streams where they were born

Steering with all senses 

A dog's sense of navigation may be less sophisticated than that of salmon, but they do use similar cues — things they hear, see, and smell. 

"They don't rely on a single mechanism but use lots of senses and experiences at the same time," says Jaqueline Boyd, a senior lecturer in Animal Science at Nottingham Trent University.  

For short distances, canines visualize landmarks and navigate towards them. That's what they think Ziggy did when he spotted the lights of his home in the distance. 

But for longer journeys, scientists think animals may use a more elaborate system. 

Salmon have an extraordinary sense of smell, just like dogs. They can detect a tiny drop of water from the stream where they were born, even if it's mixed with thousands of liters of seawater. 

Dogs, meanwhile, are particularly sensitive to the scent of the people in their lives. 

"There is definitely a very strong evolutionary bond between dogs and their people," says Boyd. 

Among a cluster of smells, their owner's scent will stand out.

"Dogs are very good at sticking their noses in the air and finding the source of whatever scent they pick up," says Boyd.  

Scientists are only just starting to open and understand what is inside the black box of dog navigation. But with every gripping story we find about a lost dog that's found its way home, we all learn a little bit more about our four-legged friends.

  • A flock of terns flying above the sea 

    The incredible journeys of migratory animals 

    Pole to pole

    It isn't unusual for animals to migrate to avoid harsh winters, but the sun-seeking Arctic tern takes this strategy to extremes. The small seabird flies between the Arctic and Antarctic to take in two summers each year and more daylight hours than any other animal. Making a round trip of 35,000 kilometers (21,748 miles), the tern breaks all records for migratory distances traveled.

  • A salmon swimming upstream 

    The incredible journeys of migratory animals 

    Uphill struggle

    If the tern takes prize for distance, the salmon surely deserves special commendation for effort. Hatching in rivers, they swim downstream to spend most of their lives at sea. But the hard work comes as they battle against the current and leap up waterfalls to make it home. If this wasn't struggle enough, hungry bears, eagles and people lie in wait for the exhausted fish as they near their goal.

  • A large number of bats flying, blue skies in the background

    The incredible journeys of migratory animals 

    Midnight wanderers

    By day, straw colored fruit bats hang from Africa's city trees like assemblages of broken umbrellas. But at twilight, they take gracefully to the air, traveling up to 180 kilometers before dawn and dispersing seeds and pollen as they feed. They span even greater distances by season, and in colossal numbers. Each fall, around 10 million of these "megabats" arrive in Zambia's Kasanka National Park.

  • A whale leaping out of the water 

    The incredible journeys of migratory animals 

    Spa break

    Many whales hunt in polar regions but can travel 18,000 kilometers each year to enjoy warmer waters. Scientists had assumed they prefer to give birth in the tropics. But new research suggests they might be migrating for the sake of their skin. Whales need to molt, and in icy waters where their blood supply is drawn away from the skin, dead cells build up and put them at risk of infection.

  • A large number of orange and black monarch butterflies flying around at tree

    The incredible journeys of migratory animals 

    Royal tour

    It's hard to imagine a creature as tiny and fragile as a butterfly undertaking epic migratory journeys. And yet, surfing air currents, the monarch butterfly can travel up to 3,000 kilometers. In summer, they're at home in northern regions of the US, but when temperatures fall, they head south to California or Mexico to overwinter. Roosting together in large numbers helps them keep warm all year.

  • A leatherback turtle on the beach 

    The incredible journeys of migratory animals 

    Third eye

    Leatherback turtles travel up to 10,000 kilometers, from Canada to the Caribbean and Alaska to Indonesia. No one knows how they find their way from feeding grounds rich in their favorite foods like jellyfish to the beaches where they breed. But scientists believe a spot on top of the animal's head may allow light to reach its pineal gland, triggering its journey at the right moment of the year.

  • A herd of wildebeest kicking up plumes of dust as they move 

    The incredible journeys of migratory animals 

    Following the herd

    The mass movement of wildebeest across the African plains is perhaps the planet's greatest migration spectacle. With no real beginning or end, their circular route takes 1.5 million wildebeest, and a good number of zebras, gazelles and other grazers, through the Serengeti-Mara — crossing crocodile-infested rivers and dodging lions and packs of painted wolves —- in search of fresh food and water.

  • A group of baby and adult emperor penguins 

    The incredible journeys of migratory animals 

    Slow food

    Famous for their parental devotion, emperor penguins lay their eggs a good 100 kilometers from the Antarctic ocean where they feed. Mother and father must take turns to travel across the ice, fill up on fish, and make the long shuffle back to regurgitate it for their young. Their partner, meanwhile, goes hungry for weeks to shield the chick from cold that would otherwise kill it in minutes.

    Author: Ruby Russell


 

DW recommends

German Scientists Identify Cows as Good Moo-Vers

Confounding theories that cows are not too bright, German researchers at the University of Duisburg-Essen have found out that our bovine buddies actually have a spot-on sense of direction.  

The high flyer - These ducks cross the Himalayas

They fly at altitudes, eight times higher than the tallest building in the world. Ruddy shelducks are duck-like birds that boldly fly where no duck has flown before.  

Monarch butterflies losing ground

It's a wondrous spectacle: Each year countless monarch butterflies migrate thousands of miles south. The insect relies on its remarkable sense of direction — but numerous impacts are putting the insects off-track.  