 This street food typical for your region!   | Lifestyle | DW | 17.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

This street food typical for your region!  

We wanted to know which street food is typical for your region. Find out here if you won an exclusive Euromaxx wrist watch.

Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Streetfood mit Hotdog

Everywhere in the world, there are delightful little snacks – ready to eat on the go. In Copenhagen, even some street food is prepared by star cooks. Many of you wrote to us this week to tell us about the street food in your hometown. To everyone who took part we’d like to extend a big thank you. 
From all participants we have drawn one to receive an exclusive Euromaxx  wrist watch. The winner is Larysa Kovbasyuk from Ukraine. Typical street food in her region is: Perepichka which is an iconic Ukrainian street food.
Congratulations!

Advertisement
Filmstill Berlin Alexanderplatz von Burhan Qurbani 2020 (Imago Images/Prod.DB)

'Berlin Alexanderplatz': Updated and adapted into film

In a radical departure, the latest cinema adaptation of Alfred Döblin's great Weimar-era novel updates the story with an African refugee as the protagonist.  

Filmstill To Kill a Mockingbird 1962 (picture-alliance/United Archives)

Harper Lee's 'To Kill a Mockingbird' still resonates 60 years on

Harper Lee's landmark novel is revered for embracing civil rights and racial justice in the US. But six decades later, has the Black Lives Matter movement made "Mockingbird" more relevant, or exposed its own racism?  

Anita Lasker-Wallfisch (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/PA Wire/Y. Mok)

Auschwitz cellist Anita Lasker-Wallfisch at 95

She played the cello – and survived the Holocaust. Anita Lasker-Wallfisch is one of the last contemporaries who can personally tell of life at Auschwitz.  

DW COVID Travel Diaries | Gordine & Zivkovic | Olivera beim Klettern in der Sächsischen Schweiz (DW/E. Gordine)

COVID Travel Diaries: On tour in Germany in times of coronavirus

On July 7, DW journalists Emily Gordine and Olivera Zivkovic embarked on a two-week tour of Germany by camper. Take part virtually and find out more about the country during the coronavirus pandemic.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  