This street food typical for your region!  

Everywhere in the world, there are delightful little snacks – ready to eat on the go. In Copenhagen, even some street food is prepared by star cooks. Many of you wrote to us this week to tell us about the street food in your hometown. To everyone who took part we’d like to extend a big thank you.

From all participants we have drawn one to receive an exclusive Euromaxx wrist watch. The winner is Larysa Kovbasyuk from Ukraine. Typical street food in her region is: Perepichka which is an iconic Ukrainian street food.

Congratulations!