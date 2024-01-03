  1. Skip to content
This Stolen Country of Mine - Part 1

March 1, 2024

Ecuador is a country with pristine nature, lots of natural resources - and a corrupt government. The film follows Paúl Jarrín and his resistance group, who are fighting against the exploitation of his homeland, accompanied by the journalist Fernando Villavicencio.

https://p.dw.com/p/4d2rh

During the tenure of President Rafael Correa, Ecuador became massively indebted to emerging superpower China. As a result, China secured access to the country's immense mineral resources. The exploitation of the land not only threatens the country's biodiversity, but also the indigenous population. 

Paúl Jarrín and his group are battling Chinese mining companies. Some mine uranium in the nature reserves -- and use mercenaries to try to silence Paúl and his fellow campaigners. Paúl's group succeeds in storming a Chinese mine. When journalist Fernando Villavicencio gains access to thousands of secret contracts between China and Ecuador, the government tries to silence him. 

After filming ends, journalist Fernando Villavicencio enters politics to continue his fight against corruption and the exploitation of his country. He runs for president of Ecuador. On August 9, 2023, Villavicencio gives a campaign speech in Quito. As he leaves the stage, he is shot dead. 

"My Stolen Land" is about China's insatiable hunger for natural resources -- and just how aggressively China has acted over the last decade to gain access to these resources in Africa and Latin America.
 

