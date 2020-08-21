 This is your most extraordinary place to stay the night! | Lifestyle | DW | 21.08.2020

Lifestyle

This is your most extraordinary place to stay the night!

We wanted to know from you which is the most unusual place you have ever stayed overnight. You can find out whether you have won a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design here.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion ungewöhnliche Übernachtungsorte

For holidaymakers who like to experiment, accommodation can't be weird enough. Those looking for something special can spend the night in former prisons or in old barrels, live in caves or freeze in igloos. We wanted to know from you in which extraordinary places you have stayed. Many of you have written to us this week. A heartfelt thank you to all participants!

We offered a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design among all entries. The winner was Sajid A. from Islamabad in Pakistan, whose most extraordinary place to stay was: An overnight stay in a sleeping bag on a glacier in the high mountains.

Congratulations!

