 This is your most beautiful vantage point! | Lifestyle | DW | 10.05.2021

Lifestyle

This is your most beautiful vantage point!

Looking at the world from above is a very special treat. You wrote to us about the special places that allowed you to enjoy a great view.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Aussichtspunkte mit Buch 111 Orte deutsch

Looking into the distance is something you can do best from a high vantage point. We wanted to know which one allowed you to enjoy the most beautiful view so far. We received a wide variety of answers from all over the world and as well as a number of travel suggestions. A big thank you to all of the participants! We chose one lucky participant who will receive a copy of the new Euromaxx book "111 Extreme Places in Europe That You Shouldn’t Miss.” The winner is Ralf U. from Eisleben in Germany. His most beautiful vantage point was the Petřín Lookout Tower on Petřín Hill in Prague. 

