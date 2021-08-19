 This is your favorite summertime sport! | Lifestyle | DW | 19.08.2021

Lifestyle

This is your favorite summertime sport!

Some outdoor activities are more fun when it’s warm outside. We wanted to know what sport you like to play during the hottest time of the year. Find out here if you’ve won a stand-up paddling set.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Sommer Sportarten

Stand-Up Paddling, or SUP, has become increasingly popular around the world and is now a trending outdoor sport. It’s fun to be out on a board, gliding on the water, paddling, and enjoying the views and the hot summer temperatures.

We wanted to know what sport you enjoy most in the summertime. Lots of you got in touch, which shows how many of you are outdoors doing sports. Thank you so much to everyone who took part!

We’re giving away a stand-up paddling set by inty to one of the lucky participants. And the winner is Viktor K. from Vranov in Slovakia.

Congratulations, Viktor!