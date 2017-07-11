'This is the moment for the EU to lead the way,' says EU chief Ursula von der Leyen

The EU's most powerful senior official is to unveil plans to reboot the bloc's battered economy with what is being dubbed a "green new deal."

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, started her first State of the European Union address on Wednesday at the European Parliament in Brussels stating that coronavirus crisis presented the bloc "a moment for the EU to lead the way."

The speech was set to be held at the body's Strasbourg seat of the European Parliament but was moved to the Belgian capital after the French government designated the eastern city as a coronavirus "red zone."

Von der Leyen, a former German defense minister, outlined how to revive the EU's economic fortunes as the 27-member bloc grapples with the fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.

Her "European Green Deal" is likely to include a new target to slash Europe's total greenhouse emissions by 55 percent by 2030, the AFP news agency reported on Wednesday.

The annual address to European lawmakers is also expected to focus on the EU's response to the migration crisis and the ongoing protests in Belarus.

Diplomats say that von der Leyen is likely to make only a passing reference to Brexit because talks are being led by the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

Von der Leyen, 61, is a trained medical doctor and comes from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrat party.

She took up her role as the head of the European Commission, the EU's executive branch, last year.

This developing article will be updated as European Commission President von der Leyen's speech continues.

jf/sms (AFP, Reuters)