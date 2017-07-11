'This is the moment for the EU to lead the way,' says EU chief Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said the EU should significantly toughen its emissions-cutting target to at least 55% by 2030.

"I recognize that this increase from 40 to 55 is too much for some, and not enough for others," she said in a speech to EU lawmakers in Brussels. "But our impact assessment clearly shows that our economy and industry can manage this."

MEPs and EU governments would still need to agree to the plan.

Some countries argue such green targets are harder to meet because they rely on high-polluting energy sources such as coal.

Campaigners say 55% is not enough to hit the EU's longer-term goal of climate neutrality by 2050.

Coronavirus a chance for 'EU to lead the way'

Speaking at the European Parliament in Brussels, the former German defense minister said that coronavirus crisis presented the bloc with "a moment for the EU to lead the way."

She urged EU governments to work on common health care policies, promising a biomedical research agency and a global summit.

Von der Leyen said the coronavirus pandemic had underlined the need for closer cooperation. "The people of Europe are still suffering," she said.

The speech was set to be held at the body's Strasbourg seat of the European Parliament but was moved to the Belgian capital after the French government designated the eastern city as a coronavirus "red zone."

Von der Leyen, a former German defense minister, outlined how to revive the EU's economic fortunes as the 27-member bloc grapples with the fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.

Her "European Green Deal" is likely to include a new target to slash Europe's total greenhouse emissions by 55 percent by 2030, the AFP news agency reported on Wednesday.

The annual address to European lawmakers is also expected to focus on the EU's response to the migration crisis and the ongoing protests in Belarus.

Diplomats say that von der Leyen is likely to make only a passing reference to Brexit because talks are being led by the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

Von der Leyen, 61, is a trained medical doctor and comes from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrat party.

She took up her role as the head of the European Commission, the EU's executive branch, last year.

